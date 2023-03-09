Sons of the Forest updates: More bravery, more enemies, more excitement await

Get ready, gamers, because a new Sons of the Forest update is in the works and it's looking to make some big improvements to the game. Endnight, the game's developer, recently hosted an AMA session on Reddit and Discord, revealing some exciting plans for the survival game that will take it to the next level.

One of the most significant updates the team wants to make involves improving the artificial intelligence of your friendly companions. Kelvin, for example, will be given more tasks to complete, such as helping to construct walls around your base and fortifying or repairing it when needed. Meanwhile, Virginia will be given more bravery if she has a weapon and depending on how many mutants or cannibals she has killed.

But that's not all. Endnight is also planning to add more variety to the cannibals and their behavior, as well as at least one new enemy that wasn't ready to be included at launch. More cutscenes and story material are also in the works, and the team is even considering new forms of transportation.

Interestingly, Endnight also addressed a feature that many fans wanted to see return from the original game: the log sled. While the team had initially decided not to include it in the sequel due to its buggy nature, they were surprised by how many people were asking for it and may reconsider its inclusion.

As for when we can expect the update to drop, Endnight didn't have a firm date in mind. However, with Sons of the Forest available in early access on PC, we can expect more exciting updates to come in the near future. So, sharpen your axes and get ready to delve deeper into the forest than ever before!

