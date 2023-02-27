How to kindle your chances to survive in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is not for the faint of heart. The game immerses players in a world full of ferocious enemies and harsh conditions. But fear not, fellow survivors! We've got the ultimate beginner's guide to creating fire in this unforgiving landscape.

Things needed to make fire- .o make a basic fire, you'll need two things: sticks and a lighter. Luckily, the game gives you a lighter right off the bat. Sticks, on the other hand, can be found by exploring the island or chopping down shrubs with an axe.

How to kindle fire- .nce you've got your hands on some sticks, open up your inventory and equip one. Look at the ground to see some white dotted lines. Right-click until the lines form an outline of two sticks. Then, left-click to break the stick in two and place them on the ground. You can keep breaking more sticks to make a bigger fire or stop at just two. Finally, equip your lighter and press E to ignite the sticks.

Fire is essential in Sons of the Forest. It can light up dark areas, cook food, and even increase its effectiveness. And if you're feeling lazy, you can always assign AI companion Kelvin to do it for you. Just interact with him using the notepad that opens up when you press E, and assign him tasks like constructing small structures or campfires.

But creating fire is just the beginning of your survival journey. The island is full of cannibals and aggressive animals, so make sure to arm yourself with potent weapons like Molotov cocktails. And don't forget to stay hydrated! Check out our guide on finding drinking water in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 survival horror game, The Forest. It was released on PC on February 23, 2023, and has already gained a massive following.

Players can choose to go solo or team up with friends to brave the dangerous landscape. With pistols, shotguns, and melee weapons at your disposal, you're sure to have an unforgettable survival experience. So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and start creating some fire!