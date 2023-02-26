Survive and thrive: How to build a tent shelter in Sons of the Forest

Survival horror game Sons of the Forest, released on February 23, 2023, has players craft items to protect themselves in the game. One essential item players must construct is a tent shelter. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide to building a tent in Sons of the Forest.

Items needed

To begin crafting a tent, players need two essential items: a tarp and a stick. Tarps can be found in crates and loots around the game, while sticks are obtainable by using the axe to chop down shrubs.

Steps to follow

Once you have obtained these items, follow these steps to build your tent:

1. Collect at least one tarp and stick each. Each tent consumes one of these items, so make sure you have enough in stock.

2. Open your Inventory by pressing the “I” key and equip the tarp.

3. Find a solid, flat patch of land and place the tarp on the ground by pressing the left mouse button.

4. A white marker will appear. Press the left mouse button to pitch a stick up the tarp.

5. Repeat step 4 for all four corners if necessary.

Your tent is now complete.

Players can rest in their tents, which helps avoid negative status effects and progress through the game undisturbed. It's also an option to save the game within the pitched tents since Sons of the Forest features no auto-save functionality.

Other shelter options

While a tent shelter is an easy and straightforward option, players can also build more complex and durable bases, such as a small log cabin that requires a moderate amount of logs to build or a tree shelter that requires stairs and/or a rope wall.

Crafting a tent shelter is a crucial step to survive in Sons of the Forest. Don't forget to gather essential items and follow the steps mentioned above to pitch up a tent and ensure you rest and save the game safely.