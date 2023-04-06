Sony slams CMA's reduced concern over Xbox-Activision deal. Calls it 'surprising, unprecedented, and irrational'

Sony has expressed its disappointment with the Competitions and Markets Authority's (CMA's) reduced concern over Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal, calling it "surprising, unprecedented, and irrational". Last month, the CMA announced that it no longer had a concern that the deal would harm competition if Microsoft made Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive. However, Sony has continued to express its concerns about PlayStation users losing access to Call of Duty or at least the best version of it. Sony has expressed its disappointment with the Competitions and Markets Authority's (CMA's) reduced concern over Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal.

Xbox denies Sony's concern

Xbox, on the other hand, has denied this concern and stated that it has no intention of withholding or degrading access to Call of Duty or any other Activision content on PlayStation. The company stated that it plans to bring more games to more people on more platforms and devices.

Decision yet to be made

The CMA is still assessing whether or not the deal will harm UK gamers and has major concerns over its impact on the cloud gaming market. Both responses from PlayStation and Xbox have been fed back into the decision-making process, with a final decision expected by April 26 at the latest. Until then, it is likely that arguments from both sides will continue to come through.

PlayStation users around the world are holding their breath as they wait to hear the decision of the CMA. It remains to be seen whether the deal will ultimately go ahead and whether it will have an impact on the availability of Call of Duty and other Activision titles on PlayStation consoles.