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Sony’s new Pulse and Pulse Edge promise a deeper, richer sound for your PS5 games

Sony’s new Pulse and Pulse Edge headsets bring richer sound, sharper directional cues and 3D audio to PS5, with the Edge adding premium features.

Updated on: Sep 17, 2026, 16:43:54 IST
By Shubh Bhushan
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On 15 September 2026, Sony refreshed its PS5-dedicated Pulse audio lineup with the new PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset and the Pulse Edge Wireless Headset. The brand said these new headsets inherit the Pulse Elite’s focus on precision, clarity, and detail, and build on it with improved sound separation, spatial accuracy, and deeper bass. Here’s everything you need to know about what the all-new Pulse Wireless headsets offer and how much each variant costs.

Pulse and Pulse Edge Features and Specifications

Sony’s new headsets promise deeper bass and precise audio cues, backed by immersive Tempest 3D AudioTech. (sony)
Sony’s new headsets promise deeper bass and precise audio cues, backed by immersive Tempest 3D AudioTech. (sony)

Both the Pulse and the Pulse Edge carry over the Pulse Elite’s planar magnetic drivers, but Sony has made them larger. While they still deliver the exceptional sound separation and spatial accuracy that PS gamers enjoyed with the Pulse Elite, this change helps them produce fuller, deeper bass. Sony claims this will help players pinpoint directional cues, such as footsteps or reloads in competitive first-person shooters.

Both the Pulse and the Pulse Edge are also said to feature the new Tempest 3D AudioTech, offering a more lifelike, immersive audio experience in supported games on PS5 consoles.

Sony says the new Pulse and Pulse Edge support PlayStation Link. This lets them deliver lossless, ultra-low-latency audio and seamlessly switch between audio inputs that support PlayStation Link, including PS5 consoles, PlayStation Portal remote player, PC, and Mac. It also notes that the Pulse and Pulse Edge can connect to supported devices via Bluetooth.

As the premium of the two, the Pulse Edge comes with double the magnet volume of the PlayStation Pulse. Sony says this lets it deliver richer, deeper bass without overpowering subtle details. The Pulse Edge also offers active noise cancellation to reduce unwanted ambient background noise, and a detachable boom mic for crystal-clear voice chat. Even without the detachable boom mic, players can use its hidden mics to keep chatting in-game. Sony has also bundled a carrying case with the Pulse Edge to protect the headset.

Pulse and Pulse Edge Pricing and Availability

The Pulse Wireless is said to launch in select markets starting this holiday season, while the Pulse Edge will hit the market starting in early 2027. Sony has yet to reveal pricing for either product.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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