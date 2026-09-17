Sony’s new Pulse and Pulse Edge promise a deeper, richer sound for your PS5 games

On 15 September 2026, Sony refreshed its PS5-dedicated Pulse audio lineup with the new PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset and the Pulse Edge Wireless Headset. The brand said these new headsets inherit the Pulse Elite’s focus on precision, clarity, and detail, and build on it with improved sound separation, spatial accuracy, and deeper bass. Here’s everything you need to know about what the all-new Pulse Wireless headsets offer and how much each variant costs.
Pulse and Pulse Edge Features and Specifications
Both the Pulse and the Pulse Edge carry over the Pulse Elite’s planar magnetic drivers, but Sony has made them larger. While they still deliver the exceptional sound separation and spatial accuracy that PS gamers enjoyed with the Pulse Elite, this change helps them produce fuller, deeper bass. Sony claims this will help players pinpoint directional cues, such as footsteps or reloads in competitive first-person shooters.
Both the Pulse and the Pulse Edge are also said to feature the new Tempest 3D AudioTech, offering a more lifelike, immersive audio experience in supported games on PS5 consoles.
Sony says the new Pulse and Pulse Edge support PlayStation Link. This lets them deliver lossless, ultra-low-latency audio and seamlessly switch between audio inputs that support PlayStation Link, including PS5 consoles, PlayStation Portal remote player, PC, and Mac. It also notes that the Pulse and Pulse Edge can connect to supported devices via Bluetooth.
To ensure crisp in-game chat, Sony has incorporated AI-enhanced noise rejection into the built-in mics of both the PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge headsets, helping filter out background noise. It also adds that both audio products come with an updated form factor designed for lasting comfort and durability. These new headsets also feature rotating earcups, allowing them to lay flat for easier portability.{{/usCountry}}
To ensure crisp in-game chat, Sony has incorporated AI-enhanced noise rejection into the built-in mics of both the PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge headsets, helping filter out background noise. It also adds that both audio products come with an updated form factor designed for lasting comfort and durability. These new headsets also feature rotating earcups, allowing them to lay flat for easier portability.{{/usCountry}}
As the premium of the two, the Pulse Edge comes with double the magnet volume of the PlayStation Pulse. Sony says this lets it deliver richer, deeper bass without overpowering subtle details. The Pulse Edge also offers active noise cancellation to reduce unwanted ambient background noise, and a detachable boom mic for crystal-clear voice chat. Even without the detachable boom mic, players can use its hidden mics to keep chatting in-game. Sony has also bundled a carrying case with the Pulse Edge to protect the headset.
Pulse and Pulse Edge Pricing and Availability
The Pulse Wireless is said to launch in select markets starting this holiday season, while the Pulse Edge will hit the market starting in early 2027. Sony has yet to reveal pricing for either product.
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