Soon, use voice notes as your WhatsApp Status update

WhatsApp is reportedly testing an option that would allow the messaging platform's users to update their WhatsApp Status feature through voice messages.

The report states that Voice Status Note Updates – or ‘Voice Status’ – would allow users to record an audio note and share it on their Status tab; this is similar to sending audio messages to other WhatsApp users in the chat window. The feature would enable users to update their Status using sound cues, in addition to the existing options such as pictures, videos, text updates, GIFs and emojis, the report said.

The voice message feature would be end-to-end encrypted, and would only be shared with the contacts specified in privacy settings for your Status.

Also, since the Meta-owned service is currently developing the feature, there is no timeline on when it will be made publicly available. Additionally, this option will first be released for users of the app's beta version. A wider rollout will take place once bugs, if any, have been ironed out by WhatsApp.

