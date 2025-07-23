SpaceX’s Starship has exploded, spun out, and scattered debris: Can Musk get it right before time and money run out?

Nine full-scale test flights in, SpaceX is still battling the daunting challenge of making its Starship rocket function as planned. This 120-metre-tall launch vehicle, the largest and most powerful ever built, is central to Elon Musk’s bold vision for both Mars missions and mass satellite deployment. Yet, after more than two years of development, the company faces mounting questions about whether Starship will ever deliver on its promises. After nine dramatic tests, Starship’s next launch may decide if Musk’s big space dreams ever leave the ground.

A record of explosive setbacks

SpaceX’s aggressive, test-and-learn approach is no secret. Half a dozen explosive incidents have marked Starship’s journey so far. Just this year, there have been launches scattering debris over wide areas, including reports of fragments falling near the Turks and Caicos Islands. Even the latest test, held in May, saw the rocket spinning out of control, leaking fuel, and ending its flight in the Gulf of Mexico.

Technical explanations often follow each setback, with SpaceX teams poring over data and Musk himself taking to social media to promise tweaks for the next attempt. Critics, however, are now questioning not just individual errors, but the overall blueprint. According to a report from New York Magazine, experts are asking whether Starship’s persistent troubles point to flaws that mere patchwork fixes cannot solve.

Grant Anderson, cofounder of Paragon Space Development Corporation, reminds observers that ambitious predictions do not always match up to reality. He highlighted how early visions of NASA’s Space Shuttle promised flights “every two weeks and low hundreds of dollars per pound to orbit” - outcomes that never materialised. The parallel with Starship’s promises is hard to ignore.

Can Starship deliver before the stakes get even higher?

At the heart of these concerns is not just SpaceX’s future but also the future of projects depending on Starship. Musk has bet big on Starship for launching thousands more Starlink satellites, which are vital for SpaceX’s revenue growth. NASA, too, is watching carefully: its upcoming Moon missions will rely on Starship for crewed lunar landings.

Technical experts, including Reflect Orbital chief engineer Charlie Garcia, told New York Magazine that building a reusable, high-performance rocket is not only a matter of engineering but also cost and speed. The big question is whether SpaceX’s team can develop a process that supports rapid turnaround and reliability.

Flight 7 and 8 of Starship both ran into trouble at similar points, raising alarms among engineers. Anderson believes repeated failures at the exact same stage often signal deeper design issues, not just problems to be ironed out. He told New York Magazine that when issues surface again and again, it is a sign “there’s a design flaw that’s more than just an ‘Oops!’”

The company’s famed “Mechazilla” tower has seen some successes, catching boosters as they return to Earth, but the upper stage and full system integration remain unresolved.

With Musk recently assuring that the tenth Starship test could occur in early August, attention will be firmly fixed on the next launch pad drama. Whether SpaceX can finally get Starship to rise, fly, and return safely or find itself grounded remains a question only time and tough engineering can answer.