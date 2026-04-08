Spotify can now find podcasts for you - just type what you want

Finding new podcasts on Spotify (music and podcast streaming platform) no longer depends on browsing charts or remembering show names. The company has extended its Prompted Playlists feature to include podcasts, which will allow users to search using simple text inputs.

Spotify now lets users discover podcasts by typing simple prompts instead of searching manually online.(Spotify )

The Prompted Playlists tool first appeared earlier this year for music listeners in the US and Canada. It allowed users to type a request instead of searching by artist or track. Based on that input and listening patterns, the system created a playlist. With this update, the same method now works for podcasts.

How Spotify’s Prompted Playlists Work

Premium subscribers can access the feature by selecting the Create option and choosing Prompted Playlists. From there, users can enter prompts describing the type of podcast content they want. The system then builds a playlist that matches the request.

Spotify has shared examples to guide users. One prompt asks for a list of recent entertainment updates covering music, films, fashion, and cultural topics. Another example focuses on true crime stories, asking for shows with detailed investigations and strong narratives. Users can adjust prompts if the results do not match expectations, or try a new request altogether.

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Each recommendation comes with a short explanation outlining why it was included. This aims to help listeners understand how their listening habits and the prompt details influence the results. Users can also choose whether the playlist refreshes on a daily or weekly basis.

Availability

If users are unsure what to type, Spotify highlights a set of ready-made Prompted Playlists on the home screen. These curated options offer a starting point for those exploring the feature for the first time. According to Lizzy Hale, who leads podcast editorial at Spotify, listeners often look for new shows, and this tool is designed to simplify that process.

At present, the podcast version of Prompted Playlists is available only to Premium users in select regions, including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden. The feature remains in beta, and Spotify has confirmed that usage limits may apply as it continues to test and refine the experience based on feedback.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR MD Ijaj Khan ...Read More Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read Less

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