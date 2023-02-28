Steps to craft and use Animal Traps in ‘Sons of the Forest’ game

Sons of the Forest is the latest sensation in the gaming world. The adventure-themed game takes players on a journey to an isolated island where they must search for a missing person. The island is home to cannibals and other hostile creatures and players must collect food and water regularly to survive while exploring this unknown world.

It is the sequel to the horror game The Forest and has been well-received by gamers because of its immersive gameplay. Throughout the game, players can arm themselves with various weapons, including pistols, shotguns, and Molotov cocktails, to defend themselves against the dangerous creatures that inhabit the island. The game fosters a sense of exploration and excitement for the players.

Players can choose to work alongside AI companions such as Kelvin to assist them in monotonous tasks like collecting resources. However, Kelvin is susceptible to hunger, so players will have to keep him nourished. They can hunt animals by using the Animal Traps which require fourteen sticks to be crafted.

Follow these steps to craft the Animal Traps

-To access the guidebook, press the B button on your keyboard.

-Hold down the X button to switch the guidebook to your character's left hand.

-On the right side of the page, you'll see several tabs. The Traps section is located at the bottom, so use the X button to navigate to it.

-In this section, you'll find a diagram of the Animal Traps and the required resources listed next to it.

-Select the Animal Trap diagram to equip a white frame that you can place wherever you like.

-Use the E button to interact with the frame and add the necessary fourteen Sticks to complete the construction.

Players don’t need to have all fourteen sticks to initiate the process. They can keep coming to the position of the white frame and contribute the remaining sticks at a later time. In Sons of the Forest, Sticks are a common resource that's easy to find. To gather them, simply chop down small or medium-sized bushes using axe.

