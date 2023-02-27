Uncovering secrets: Guide to finding shovel in Sons of the Forest

As you explore the island in Sons of the Forest, you realize that you need a shovel to progress further and uncover hidden bunkers. You've searched high and low but haven't been able to find it. One day, you come across an old man sitting by a campfire who tells you about a cave system where the shovel can be found.

Excited and eager to find the shovel, you gather the required materials, including a weapon for protection, and head towards the cave to the west of the snowy mountains. You reach the entrance, and outside, you see three dead bodies. You set up a tent and enter the cave, using the rope gun to ride the zipline.

As you make your way through the cave, you encounter several enemies, but you manage to defend yourself and move ahead. You dive underwater, following the tunnel until you find an opening. You climb up and slide down a slope, landing in a pool of water.

You climb up onto the cave floor and continue until you reach a larger room with two deceased humans inside. You find a flashlight attachment on one of them and grab it before proceeding. Following the path, you come across another underwater portion of the cave, and you swim through it until you surface on the other side.

Finally, you reach the back of the cavern, where you find a body with a shovel on its lap. You grab the shovel and feel a sense of accomplishment. You can now uncover the bunkers and progress further in the game.

As you make your way back to the entrance, you feel proud of yourself for completing this challenging task. You thank the old man for his help and continue on your journey, ready to face whatever challenges come your way.