Still gaming on 1080p? These top QHD monitors are worth the upgrade in 2026

For PC gamers, monitor upgrades often take a back seat to graphics cards and processors. Yet the display is where every frame eventually lands. In 2026, QHD (2560x1440) monitors have become the resolution that offers the best balance between image quality and gaming performance.
A 27-inch screen running at 1080p can start to show its limits, especially in games with detailed environments and long viewing distances. QHD adds more pixels without demanding the hardware requirements that come with 4K gaming. The result is a sharper image, clearer text, and better visibility in competitive titles while still allowing modern GPUs to push high frame rates.
If you're planning a gaming setup upgrade, these QHD monitors are among the strongest options available in India.
The MSI G274QPF-QD targets gamers who want a mix of speed and image quality. It features a 27-inch Rapid IPS panel with Quantum Dot technology, helping deliver wider colour coverage for games and content creation.
The monitor supports a 170Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, making it suitable for fast-action titles such as first-person shooters and battle royale games. MSI also includes DisplayHDR 400 certification and USB-C connectivity, adding flexibility for laptops and other devices.
Key Features:
- 27-inch QHD Rapid IPS panel
- 170Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Quantum Dot technology
- DisplayHDR 400
- USB-C connectivity
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The Samsung Odyssey G7 remains a popular choice for gamers looking for speed and immersion. It's a 1000R curved VA panel that wraps around the user's field of view, making racing, simulation and action games feel more engaging.
The monitor combines QHD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also supports DisplayHDR 600, delivering deeper contrast levels than many IPS-based alternatives. While it sits in the premium segment, discounts often make it more accessible.
Key Features:
- 27-inch QHD curved display
- 240Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- 1000R curvature
- DisplayHDR 600
- High contrast VA panel
The ViewSonic XG2431 has built a strong reputation among competitive gamers. Rather than chasing extreme refresh rates, it focuses on delivering reliable esports performance at a more approachable price point.
Its IPS panel offers good viewing angles and consistent image quality, making it useful beyond gaming. The 240Hz refresh rate remains highly relevant for titles where reaction time matters, including Valorant, Counter-Strike and Apex Legends. For gamers building a competitive setup without spending heavily on cutting-edge hardware, this monitor remains a practical choice.
Key Features:
- IPS display panel
- 240Hz refresh rate
- Designed for esports gaming
- Wide viewing angles
- Suitable for gaming and everyday use
The MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED represents the latest shift in gaming monitor technology. It combines QD-OLED panel technology with a 240Hz refresh rate, delivering fast response times and strong contrast performance.
OLED technology allows individual pixels to switch off completely, producing deeper blacks and better scene separation. Quantum Dot enhancement helps maintain colour performance, making the monitor suitable for both competitive gaming and visually demanding single-player titles.
While it comes at a higher price, it is aimed at buyers who want one display for both esports and cinematic gaming experiences.
Key Features:
- 27-inch QHD QD-OLED panel
- 240Hz refresh rate
- Fast pixel response
- Deep contrast levels
- Broad colour coverage
The Acer Nitro VG270U X1 offers a feature set that appeals to gamers seeking high refresh rates without entering the premium category. It features a 27-inch IPS display with a QHD resolution and support for up to 200Hz refresh rates.
The monitor covers up to 90% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR10 content. Connectivity options include dual HDMI ports and DisplayPort 1.4. Acer also includes built-in speakers and tilt adjustment support for added convenience.
Key Features:
- 27-inch QHD IPS panel
- Up to 200Hz refresh rate
- HDR10 support
- 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage
- Dual HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4
- Built-in speakers
5 Things to Consider Before Buying a QHD Monitor
1. Refresh Rate Matters for Gaming
If you primarily play competitive games such as Valorant, Counter-Strike, or Apex Legends, look for a monitor with at least a 144Hz refresh rate. Gamers with powerful PCs can consider 240Hz models for smoother gameplay.
2. Choose the Right Panel Type
IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles, making them suitable for both gaming and content consumption. VA panels generally provide higher contrast, while OLED and QD-OLED displays deliver deeper blacks and faster response times.
3. Check GPU Compatibility
A QHD monitor requires more graphics power than a 1080p display. Ensure your graphics card can handle 1440p gaming at your preferred settings and frame rates before upgrading.
4. Look at Connectivity Options
Modern monitors should include DisplayPort and HDMI ports. USB-C connectivity can be useful if you plan to connect a laptop or other compatible devices.
5. HDR and Ergonomics Add Value
HDR support can improve image quality in supported games and videos. Adjustable stands, VESA mount compatibility, and tilt or height adjustments can also make long gaming sessions more comfortable.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- Is a QHD monitor better than a Full HD monitor for gaming?
Yes. A QHD monitor offers a resolution of 2560x1440, providing sharper visuals and more screen detail than a Full HD (1920x1080) monitor.
- What is the ideal screen size for a QHD monitor?
A 27-inch display is widely considered the best match for QHD resolution, offering a balance between image sharpness and viewing comfort.
- Do I need a powerful graphics card for a QHD monitor?
Yes. QHD gaming demands more GPU performance than 1080p gaming. Mid-range and high-end graphics cards generally deliver the best experience at 1440p.
- Is 144Hz enough for QHD gaming?
For most gamers, 144Hz is more than sufficient. Competitive players who prioritise higher frame rates may prefer 240Hz monitors.
- What is the difference between QHD and 4K monitors?
QHD monitors have a resolution of 2560x1440, while 4K monitors offer 3840x2160 resolution. QHD typically delivers better gaming performance because it requires less graphics processing power.
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