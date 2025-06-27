Stop saying “Can you” to ChatGPT; Being polite could limit accuracy

Do you often use terms like “please”, “can you”, “thank you”, and other polite phrases to ChatGPT or any other AI chatbot? Then you are confusing and limiting the advanced capabilities of AI models. A few months back, it was reported that using such terms and phrases is costing OpenAI millions of dollars. A generative AI chatbot is itself a revolutionary advancement that has Natural Language Understanding along with conversational context. This enables chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini AI, and others to interact with humans without the need for them to learn a different techie language. However, there are some rules for interactions which are to be followed to make the most of Gen AI tools. Know more about what being polite to a chatbot restricts their capabilities. Avoid using terms like “can,” “could,” “please,” and others to ChatGPT. Here’s why.(Pexels)

Also read: ChatGPT now lets you download Deep Research reports as PDFs - here’s how

Why being polite to ChatGPT limits its capabilities

In a professional world, being polite is considered basic human etiquette, and we often tend to speak like humans even with an AI chatbot. However, using terms like “Thank you” and “Please” could cost an AI-based company millions of dollars. Reportedly, these polite phrases consume greater amounts of energy, as the AI Chatbot can take additional time to process the prompt. Therefore, it is suggested that while having a conversation with AI, users should keep in mind to write short and clear prompts which consume less processing time, which will eventually reduce the energy consumption.

Also read: How to use ChatGPT to colourise old black-and-white images: Step-by-step guide

Additionally, words like “Can” and “Could” should also be restricted and are considered “most dangerous” according to a BGR report. For instance, if you are using terms like “ Can you” in prompts could confuse AI and could also result in an entirely different result. These terms also make AI chatbots less accurate in comparison to when you provide a direct prompt. Therefore, if you want to make the most of ChatGPT, then we have listed some words to avoid while having a conversation with the AI chatbot

Words to avoid while using ChatGPT

Avoid being indecisive, using words like “Maybe”, “It is possible”, and similar terms like if you desire a straightforward answer. Therefore, use direct terms like “Explain,” "write," "create," and "summarise." Avoid using words like “just,” “really,” “actually,” “basically,” and “kind of,” if you want ChatGPT to be concise. These terms do not add any value to AI understanding and affect the quality of prompts, resulting in less directness. Avoid using qualifiers like "a lot," "many," "recently," or "often" as it may not help ChatGPT generate valuable responses. These words are subjective and may lead AI to misinterpret the prompt. Avoid using terms like “I’m sorry” as it shows the user is less confident. Since AI tries to mirror human tonality, it may provide responses in similar tones, which could affect accuracy.

Mobile Finder: Nothing Phone 3 LATEST specs, features, and price