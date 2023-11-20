‘Swift recruitment’: Netizens praise Satya Nadella's move to hire Sam Altman

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella on Monday announced that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be joining the company after his unceremonious exit from the artificial intelligence research organisation.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (R) greets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during the OpenAI DevDay event on November 06, 2023 in San Francisco.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadella confirmed that Altman will be joining its parent company along with his ex-colleague, Greg Brockman and that both of them will be leading a new advanced AI research team at Microsoft.

The development comes a day after the company sacked Altman. Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear was appointed as the company's interim CEO.Altman had shared personal sentiments about his time at OpenAI, leaving the public with more questions than answers. "I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all, I loved working with such talented people," he expressed, hinting at the complexity of his departure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, users on social media reacted to the frenzy at the American artificial intelligence research organisation. Many also praised Nadella, jokingly saying that he acquired OpenAI “without having to pay a penny”.

“He announced this news before the Monday stock market opened and avoided Microsoft stock collapse. They're still committed to working with OpenAI. So, Sam might indirectly lead OpenAI as Microsoft owns 49% of OpenAI. So, Sam Altman will still have access & control over the tech at OpenAI even though he no longer works for OpenAI. OpenAI works for him now,” a user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user said that the development at OpenAI is something unseen within Silicon Valley or Wall Street.

“The circus show at OpenAI over weekend nothing Silicon Valley or Wall Street ever seen. A 4 person Ringling Bros Barnum & Bailey Circus Board removes Altman and will not let him back. Nadella and Microsoft take things into their own hands and hire Altman as adults take over,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user said that Nadella's “swift recruitment of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman” post their OpenAI exit exemplifies his strategic foresight.

Also Read | Sam Altman’s friends: Satya Nadella of Microsoft is certainly one of them

“With Microsoft potentially welcoming other OpenAI talents, Nadella is positioning Microsoft at the forefront of AI innovation. Amidst OpenAI's internal strife, the tech community is watching closely: will other discontent members jump ship to Microsoft? the user asked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail