Tablet price drop alert: Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, more tablets get big discounts at Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Electronic devices, including tablets have gotten pricier this year. This price hike has lead a lot of buyers to put off their purchases until they find the right set of deals. So, if you too have been waiting for the right time to upgrade your tablet now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Great Freedom Sale 2026 on its platform. During this sale, tablets from several popular brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo and more are available with attractive discounts, making this a good opportunity to pick up a device at a lower price. From affordable tablets for everyday browsing and entertainment to more powerful models designed for work, gaming and productivity, there are options across different price segments.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top offers on tablets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale began in India on August 7. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

- Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets during its sale.

- Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount of up to ₹10,500 on the purchase of various devices during its ongoing sale.

- Buyers will also get an additional cashback of ₹150 on Amazon Pay UPI and all prepaid transactions.

- In addition to this, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get an unlimited cashback of 5% during this sale.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your tablet or buy a new one, here are the top offers for you.

Best tablets to buy in India

The Redmi Pad 2 combines a slim design with an 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display that is designed for entertainment, reading and everyday productivity. Its 2560x1600 resolution, 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth support up to 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor and it comes with a massive battery backup of 9,000mAh. This tablet is getting a 39% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,000, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Battery 9,000mAh, supports 18W fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi; USB Type-C; Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Good build quality Good display Great sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet's build quality positive and consider it excellent value for money. The display and sound quality have also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its sound, display and design.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This tablet combines a premium Luna Grey design with a large 13-inch 3.5K LCD display aimed at users who prioritise sharp visuals and smooth motion. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor provides ample power for demanding apps and multitasking, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. A 10,200mAh battery promises up to 12.5 hours of YouTube streaming, while 45W charging helps reduce charging time. This tablet is getting a 41% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹38,000, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 13-inch LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 10,200mAh; 45W fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C, DisplayPort Reasons to Buy Good build quality Good display Great sound quality Excellent performance Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's build quality, value for money, and performance, particularly noting its smooth browsing experience and responsive stylus. The display and sound quality have also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its sound, display and performance.

This OnePlus Pad 2 features a sleek Nimbus Gray aluminium design and a large 12.1-inch 3K LCD display built for immersive entertainment and productivity. Its 3000×2120 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and 600-nit peak brightness deliver sharp, fluid visuals with punchy colours and good contrast. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that is paired with 12GB RAM for demanding apps. Its 9,510mAh battery supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging. This tablet is getting a 33% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹30,500, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 3K LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Battery 9,510mAh, 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C; cellular data sharing Reasons to Buy Good build quality Vibrant display Long battery life Lag-free performance Reasons to Avoid LCD instead of AMOLED

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's display, gaming performance and overall speed.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

This Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has an 11-inch TFT LCD display built for streaming, browsing and everyday productivity. Its 1920×1200 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate make scrolling smoother, while the 16:10 aspect ratio suits widescreen video. This tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8775 processor and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its 7,040mAh battery supports 25W charging and is designed to deliver a full day of mixed use. This tablet is getting a 14% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹22,500, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 11-inch TFT LCD Processor MediaTek MT8775 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Battery 7,040mAh, 25W charging Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, microSD Reasons to Buy Good build quality Vibrant display Lag-free performance Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet performs well, particularly in gaming, and consider it a good value for money as a budget device. The display quality and sound have also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

This tablet comes with a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS LCD display aimed at streaming, browsing and e-learning. Its 1920×1200 resolution, 400-nit brightness and 72% NTSC colour gamut deliver reasonably detailed and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4GB RAM and it gets a 5,100mAh battery that is rated for up to 9.5 hours of YouTube streaming. This tablet is getting a 22% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,000, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G85 RAM & Storage 4GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB eMMC 5.1 Battery 5,100mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C Reasons to Buy Vibrant display Value for money Reasons to Avoid Users report lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet's quality excellent and consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and design.

How much discount are these tablets getting?

MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE Redmi Pad 2 ₹ 27,999 ₹ 16,999 Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 ₹ 70,000 ₹ 40,999 OnePlus Pad 2 ₹ 49,999 ₹ 31,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ ₹ 27,999 ₹ 23,999 Lenovo Tab ₹ 21,000 ₹ 16,482

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FAQs How much discount are tablets getting? Tablets are getting a discount of up to 40%.

Is this discount the only offer available? No, Amazon is also offering exchange bonus up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, banking discounts and no-cost EMI option.

Can multiple offers be combined? Yes, multiple offers can be combined for a better deal.

When will these offers end? These offers will end with the end of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. However, Amazon has not announced an official end date yet.

What other categories are getting discount? Other discounted categories include TVs, large and small home appliances, laptops, smartphones and wearables.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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