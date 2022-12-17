TECNO's flagship Phantom X2 to make India debut in January

Phantom X2, the flagship product of China's TECNO Mobile, will make its India debut in January, the company announced on Saturday. The 5G compatible device will go on sale here on January 9, TECNO said. This will follow the opening of pre-bookings, which will commence on January 2.

Earlier this month, the global launch of the Phantom X2 and X2 Pro took place in Dubai; however, it is not known when X2 Pro will arrive in India.

TECNO Phantom X2: Features and specifications

According to TECNO, the smartphone comes equipped with Dimensity 9000, which, it says, is the world's first 4nm Flagship Processor. The phone's Octa-core CPU is a ‘multi-tasker,’ and promises lower power consumption and longer battery life at standby mode. The Deca-core GPU, on the other hand, provides high-quality entertainment with next-gen graphic processing speed.

The device has a 6.8-inch full HD+ AMOLED double curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its ‘Ultra Clear Night Camera’ is a 64 MP OIS RGBW (G+P) sensor.

TECNO Phantom X2: Price

While the maker is yet to announce the pricing details for India, the product's cost in the UAE is equivalent to around ₹59,350 crore.

