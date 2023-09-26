Tecno launches Phantom V Flip, its first foldable device, at ₹49,999
The smartphone will go on sale from 12 noon on October 1.
Tecno's Phantom V Flip – a 5G supporting device – was launched in India on September 22. The Chinese manufacturer's first foldable smartphone, Phantom V Flip was unveiled earlier this year at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2023 event in Spain's Barcelona.
Price
Tecno is offering Phantom V Flip as a lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option variant; the company has priced it at ₹49,999. This, however, is an ‘early-bird’ price, i.e., the rate will be revised in the coming weeks.
Availability
The sales of the foldable device will commence from 12 noon on October 1 (Sunday).
Colours
It will come in two colour options, namely Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn.
Key specifications
(1.) 6.9-inch flexible AMOLED screen with support for full HD+ resolution; 1.32-inch outer screen with with an AMOLED panel, as well as an ‘Always-On Display’ feature.
(2.) Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8050 chipset; 8GB RAM expandable up to 16GB.
(3.) 4500 mAh battery with support to 45W charging-speed.
(4.) Connectivity features such as Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Near Field Communication (NFC), and more.
(5.) A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a 64MP primary rear camera along with a 13MP wide-angle lens.
- Topics
- Tecno Mobile