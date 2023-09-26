Tecno launches Phantom V Flip, its first foldable device, at 49,999

Tecno's Phantom V Flip – a 5G supporting device – was launched in India on September 22. The Chinese manufacturer's first foldable smartphone, Phantom V Flip was unveiled earlier this year at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2023 event in Spain's Barcelona. Tecno's Phantom V Flip (Image courtesy: Tecno)

Price

Tecno is offering Phantom V Flip as a lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option variant; the company has priced it at ₹49,999. This, however, is an ‘early-bird’ price, i.e., the rate will be revised in the coming weeks.

Availability

The sales of the foldable device will commence from 12 noon on October 1 (Sunday).

Colours

It will come in two colour options, namely Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn.

Key specifications

(1.) 6.9-inch flexible AMOLED screen with support for full HD+ resolution; 1.32-inch outer screen with with an AMOLED panel, as well as an ‘Always-On Display’ feature.

(2.) Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8050 chipset; 8GB RAM expandable up to 16GB.

(3.) 4500 mAh battery with support to 45W charging-speed.

(4.) Connectivity features such as Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Near Field Communication (NFC), and more.

(5.) A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a 64MP primary rear camera along with a 13MP wide-angle lens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail