That Feeling When You Leave Home and Keep Looking Back? These CCTV Cameras Under ₹5,000 Could Help
Not sure which CCTV camera suits your home? Compare 10 options under ₹5,000, including Wi-Fi and 4G models for indoor and outdoor monitoring.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Maizic Smarthome Wi-Fi Indoor Camera 3MP HD Pan-Tilt Zoom CCTV Camera, Outdoor Indoor Security 2 Way Talk, Color Night Vision, Motion Detection, Multi User View, Support SD Card (Up to 128GB)View Details
MANOMAY Protect Bot 3MP Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera [STQC Certified] 360° Smart Home CCTV, AI Human Tracking, Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Alexa Voice Control, 256GB Memory Card Support M1078SView Details
Godrej 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | EVE Pro 3 | New Launch | Night Vision | 360° View | AI Human Tracking | Motion Detection | Indoor Camera | 2-Way Talk | Up to 256GB SD Card Support | Alexa SupportView Details
Manomay Protect Air 3MP WiFi Bullet Security Camera, BIS-ER STQC Certified Outdoor CCTV,10X Digital Zoom, Color Night Vision, AI Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, IP66 Waterproof,256GB MemoryCard(M1099S)View Details
MANOMAY 3MP Wi-Fi Protect Pro Mini Pan-Tilt Camera | BIS-ER (STQC Certified) WiFi CCTV Camera | Full Color Night Vision | Smart Tracking | 2-Way Audio | Memory Card & Cloud | Alexa SupportView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.
Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.
He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
Keeping an eye on your home while you are away shouldn't cost a fortune. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 underway, now is a great time to explore affordable CCTV cameras to keep an eye on your surroundings. Options under ₹5,000 now offer features like AI human detection, colour night vision, and two-way audio, once reserved for pricier security systems.
But the right camera depends on where you plan to install it and what you need it to monitor. From indoor cameras that track movement to weather-resistant outdoor models, here are 10 CCTV cameras worth considering for everyday home security.
1. Maizic Smarthome Wi-Fi Indoor Camera 3MP HD Pan-Tilt Zoom CCTV Camera, Outdoor Indoor Security 2 Way Talk, Color Night Vision, Motion Detection, Multi User View, Support SD Card (Up to 128GB)
The Maizic Smarthome 3MP CCTV camera is designed for households that want to check in on their home while away. Its pan-and-tilt movement covers different corners of a room, and motion detection alerts you to activity. Colour night vision and two-way talk add convenience, and support for memory cards up to 128GB enables local recording.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover a wider area.
Two-way audio enables remote conversations.
Supports memory cards up to 128GB.
Reason to avoid
Storage support is limited to 128GB.
Needs Wi-Fi for connected features.
Outdoor installation suitability should be verified.
2. MANOMAY Protect Bot 3MP Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera [STQC Certified] 360° Smart Home CCTV, AI Human Tracking, Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Alexa Voice Control, 256GB Memory Card Support M1078S
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The MANOMAY Protect Bot suits homes where you want to monitor a room without constantly checking the camera feed. Its 360-degree view and AI human-tracking follow movement, while colour night vision lets you monitor after dark. Two-way audio lets you communicate remotely, and Alexa support adds voice-control convenience. It supports memory cards up to 256GB.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
360-degree coverage helps monitor a room.
AI human tracking follows movement.
Supports memory cards up to 256GB.
Reason to avoid
Wi-Fi is required for connected monitoring.
Indoor placement is the primary use case.
Tracking accuracy can vary with surroundings.
3. Godrej 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | EVE Pro 3 | New Launch | Night Vision | 360° View | AI Human Tracking | Motion Detection | Indoor Camera | 2-Way Talk | Up to 256GB SD Card Support | Alexa Support
The Godrej EVE Pro 3 helps you keep an eye on your living room, pets, or other indoor spaces when you are away. Its 360-degree viewing and human-tracking capabilities help monitor activity throughout the room, while two-way audio lets you communicate remotely. Colour viewing, motion alerts, and support for memory cards up to 256GB make it a practical home security option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover different angles.
Human tracking and motion alerts.
Supports memory cards up to 256GB.
Reason to avoid
Designed primarily for indoor use.
Requires Wi-Fi for remote monitoring.
Memory card may need to be purchased separately.
4. Manomay Protect Air 3MP WiFi Bullet Security Camera, BIS-ER STQC Certified Outdoor CCTV,10X Digital Zoom, Color Night Vision, AI Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, IP66 Waterproof,256GB MemoryCard(M1099S)
The MANOMAY Protect Air is worth considering if you need an outdoor CCTV camera for an entrance, driveway or similar area. Its bullet design provides fixed coverage, while AI human detection helps identify activity. Colour night vision, two-way audio and 10X digital zoom add flexibility. The IP66 rating provides protection against dust and water, and local storage supports memory cards up to 256GB.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
IP66 rating supports outdoor installation.
AI human detection helps identify people.
Supports memory cards up to 256GB.
Reason to avoid
Fixed coverage cannot follow movement around a room.
Digital zoom does not provide optical magnification.
Requires a suitable power source.
5. MANOMAY 3MP Wi-Fi Protect Pro Mini Pan-Tilt Camera | BIS-ER (STQC Certified) WiFi CCTV Camera | Full Color Night Vision | Smart Tracking | 2-Way Audio | Memory Card & Cloud | Alexa Support
The MANOMAY Protect Pro Mini is designed for buyers who want flexible indoor monitoring without installing a bulky camera. Its pan-and-tilt movement and smart tracking follow activity, while full-colour night vision keeps everything visible after dark. Two-way audio enables remote communication, and Alexa support adds convenience. You can also choose between memory card and optional cloud storage for recordings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Pan-and-tilt movement helps monitor different corners.
Supports local and cloud storage.
Includes smart tracking and two-way audio.
Reason to avoid
Cloud storage may involve additional costs.
Requires Wi-Fi for connected features.
Placement affects the area monitored.
6. CP PLUS CP-E41Q 4MP Quad HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera for Home | AI Human Detection | Cloud Recording | STQC Certified | Motion Tracking | IR Night Vision | Privacy Mode | Google Home & Alexa
The CP PLUS CP-E41Q is worth considering if you want greater image detail when monitoring your home. Its 4MP resolution captures more pixels than a typical 3MP camera, while AI human detection and motion tracking help monitor activity. Infrared night vision supports low-light recording, and privacy mode gives you control over when monitoring is active. The camera also supports Google Home and Alexa.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4MP resolution captures detailed footage.
AI human detection and motion tracking.
Supports Google Home and Alexa.
Reason to avoid
Infrared night vision doesn't provide full-colour footage.
Cloud recording terms may vary.
Requires a stable network for remote viewing.
7. Trueview 3mp 1296p HD All Time Color 4G Sim Based Bullet CCTV Security Camera for Home, Shop, Office, Farm, and Construction Site | IP66 Waterproof Rating | with 9 IR LED
The Trueview 3MP 4G camera is designed for locations where a standard Wi-Fi connection may not be available. Its SIM-based connectivity makes it suitable for monitoring farms, construction sites, shops and other remote locations with cellular coverage. The bullet design and IP66 rating support outdoor use, while all-time colour recording and nine IR LEDs help monitor activity in varying lighting conditions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4G connectivity works without home Wi-Fi.
IP66 rating supports outdoor installation.
Suitable for remote sites with cellular coverage.
Reason to avoid
Requires a compatible SIM and data plan.
Performance depends on mobile network strength.
Power arrangements need consideration at remote sites.
8. Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi All Time Colour Mini Pan-tilt CCTV Camera | STQC Approved | 360° Pan Tilt | Human Detection | 2-Way Audio | Supports 256 GB Memory Card & Cloud | Alexa | T18290S 2026 Edition
The Trueview T18290S suits households that want to monitor a room from multiple angles. Its pan-and-tilt movement reduces blind spots, while human detection and smart tracking highlight activity. All-time colour viewing and two-way audio support everyday monitoring, and Alexa compatibility adds convenience. You can save recordings to a memory card of up to 256GB or use optional cloud storage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover a wider area.
Supports memory cards up to 256GB.
Offers human detection and smart tracking.
Reason to avoid
Requires Wi-Fi for connected monitoring.
Cloud storage may involve additional costs.
Indoor placement is the primary use case.
9. Qubo Smart Cam 360° by Hero Group [2026 Edition]| 4MP | Color Night Vision | 360° Panoramic Monitoring | 2-Way Talk | AI Person Detection | microSD & Cloud Support
The Qubo Smart Cam 360° is designed for households that want to monitor a room from multiple angles with a single camera. Its panoramic coverage captures a wider area, while AI person detection helps identify human activity. Colour night vision and two-way talk let you monitor after dark and communicate remotely. The camera also supports microSD cards and cloud storage, so you can choose how to save recordings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4MP resolution for detailed footage.
360-degree panoramic monitoring.
Supports microSD and cloud storage.
Reason to avoid
Wi-Fi is required for connected features.
Cloud storage may involve subscription costs.
Detection performance depends on the environment.
10. Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° 4MP | No SD Card Required, Records Directly on Cloud | STQC Certified | AI Person Detection | Automatic Alarm & Spotlight | Dual Night Vision | IP66 Rating
The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° is designed for buyers who want to monitor outdoor spaces such as entrances, balconies or driveways. Its wide field of view covers a broad area, and AI-powered person detection helps identify human activity. Automatic alarms and a spotlight add another layer of deterrence. Cloud recording removes the need to buy a memory card, while the IP66 rating supports outdoor installation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
180-degree field of view covers a broad area.
Records directly to the cloud, no SD card needed.
IP66 rating supports outdoor use.
Reason to avoid
Cloud storage terms should be checked.
Fixed coverage cannot follow movement like a pan-tilt camera.
Spotlight and alarm may not suit every installation.
Q1. Should you buy an indoor pan-and-tilt CCTV camera or an outdoor bullet camera?
An indoor pan-and-tilt camera, such as the MANOMAY Protect Bot or Godrej EVE Pro 3, is suitable for monitoring rooms, pets and family members. For gates, balconies and other exposed areas, consider an outdoor camera such as the MANOMAY Protect Air, which has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.
Q2. Should you choose a Wi-Fi CCTV camera or a 4G SIM-based camera for home security?
A Wi-Fi CCTV camera suits homes with a stable broadband connection and lets you monitor footage remotely via an app. A 4G SIM-based camera, such as the Trueview 3MP model, suits farms, construction sites, or locations without Wi-Fi better. Remember to factor in mobile data costs when choosing a 4G camera.
How Do These CCTV Cameras Stack Up?
Product
Camera resolution
Coverage
Connectivity
|Maizic Smarthome Wi-Fi Indoor Camera
|3MP HD
|Pan-and-tilt movement
|Wi-Fi
|MANOMAY Protect Bot M1078S
|3MP
|360° pan-and-tilt
|Wi-Fi
|Godrej EVE Pro 3
|3MP
|360° view
|Wi-Fi
|MANOMAY Protect Air M1099S
|3MP
|Fixed bullet camera, 10X digital zoom
|Wi-Fi
|MANOMAY Protect Pro Mini
|3MP
|Pan-and-tilt movement
|Wi-Fi
|CP PLUS CP-E41Q
|4MP Quad HD
|Pan-and-tilt, motion tracking
|Wi-Fi
|Trueview 3MP 4G Bullet Camera
|3MP, 1296p HD
|Fixed bullet camera
|4G SIM
|Trueview T18290S Mini Pan-Tilt
|3MP, 1296p HD
|Pan-and-tilt movement
|Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Qubo Smart Cam 360° (2026 Edition)
|4MP
|360° panoramic monitoring
|Wi-Fi
|Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180°
|4MP
|180° field of view
|Wi-Fi
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