These new Google Chrome shortcuts will make your work even more seamless. Check details

Google Chrome, the world's most popular web browser, has launched three shortcuts to help you work even more seamlessly. In an upgrade to Chrome's address bar, Google has added three shortcuts – one each for tabs, bookmarks, and history – that will allow to you to search for these directly from the address bar itself.

The features were announced by Chrome's Product Manager, Nick Kim Sexton, through Google's official blog. These are @tabs, @bookmarks, and @history.

Here are the details:

@tabs: This comes in handy with multiple tabs. To use, type @tabs in the address bar, press the ‘search tabs’ button, and type the title of the tab that you want to navigate to. You will now see matching suggestions. At present, the shortcut to navigate to a particular tab is Ctrl+ (tab number).

@bookmarks: By typing @bookmarks in the address bar, you can find the bookmark you are looking for, in the address bar itself.

@history: Now, instead of using the shortcut Ctrl+H, which takes you to your search history in a separate tab, enter @history in the address field to quickly search through the browsing history and go to the page you are looking for.

