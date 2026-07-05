These waterproof smartwatches can handle your workouts, swims and monsoon commutes with ease

A smartwatch is something you wear almost all day, so it should be able to keep up with your lifestyle. Whether you're working out, swimming, travelling or simply getting caught in the rain, a good waterproof smartwatch gives you one less thing to worry about. The best part is that you no longer have to spend a fortune to get one with reliable water resistance.

A smartwatch should handle water as well as your daily routine.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is going on, making it a great time to upgrade. With discounts available across budget and premium smartwatches, this is your chance to pick a wearable that can comfortably handle everyday use, fitness sessions and even a dip in the pool.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is a polished smartwatch for iPhone users who want premium health tracking, smooth performance and excellent app support. It builds on Apple's reliable ecosystem with advanced fitness features, accurate GPS and a bright Always-On display. Fast charging, improved battery life and seamless integration with iOS make it a dependable companion for workouts, notifications and everyday use.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display Processor Apple S11 SiP dual-core processor Battery Up to 24 hours (up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode) Water resistance 50m water resistance with IP6X dust resistance Connectivity GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic combines a timeless watch design with modern smart features. Its rotating bezel makes navigation effortless, while Samsung's health suite offers ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep coaching and body composition tracking. The vibrant AMOLED display and Wear OS provide access to thousands of apps, making it a great companion for Galaxy smartphone users.

Specifications Display 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display Processor Exynos W930 dual-core processor Battery 300mAh, up to 40 hours Water resistance 5ATM + IP68 + MIL-STD-810H Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC

The Amazfit Active 2 Premium stands out by offering premium materials and useful fitness features at a competitive price. Sapphire glass improves durability, while built-in GPS, more than 160 sports modes and impressive battery life make it suitable for everyday fitness enthusiasts. With attractive Amazon sale discounts, it becomes one of the best value-for-money smartwatches available in this price segment.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED display with Sapphire Glass (2,000 nits) Processor Proprietary Amazfit processor Battery Up to 10 days Water resistance 5ATM Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Android & iOS compatibility

The OnePlus Watch 2R delivers an excellent balance between performance and battery life. Powered by Wear OS 4 and Snapdragon W5, it handles apps smoothly while still lasting up to four days on a single charge. Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth calling and over 100 workout modes add plenty of versatility. With Amazon sale offers, it easily ranks among the strongest value-for-money Wear OS smartwatches.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED display Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 with BES2700 co-processor Battery Up to 100 hours Water resistance 5ATM + IP68 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-frequency GPS, Wi-Fi

The Noise Alt Watch 1 focuses on delivering premium-looking hardware without stretching your budget. It features an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, AI-powered tools and a rotating crown for easier navigation. The long battery life makes it practical for daily use, while Amazon sale discounts further improve its value, making it an attractive option for first-time smartwatch buyers.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED display (1,000 nits) Processor Noise proprietary chipset Battery Up to 14 days Water resistance 5ATM Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Built-in GPS, Android & iOS compatibility

The Amazfit Bip Max is designed for users who prioritise battery life and outdoor fitness. Its large AMOLED display offers excellent visibility, while built-in GPS, offline maps and 4GB storage make it a capable companion for running, hiking and travelling. With support for over 150 sports modes and HYROX training, it delivers plenty of features without compromising on endurance.

Specifications Display 2.07-inch AMOLED display Processor Amazfit proprietary chipset Battery Up to 20 days Water resistance 5ATM Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Android & iOS compatibility

The Garmin vívoactive 5 is built for users who want detailed fitness insights without stepping into premium running watch territory. It offers accurate GPS tracking, advanced wellness features, sleep coaching and Garmin's trusted training ecosystem. Its impressive battery life and comprehensive health monitoring make it an excellent everyday smartwatch. During the Amazon sale, it offers particularly strong value for fitness-focused buyers.

Specifications Display 1.2-inch AMOLED display Processor Garmin proprietary processor Battery Up to 11 days Water resistance 5ATM Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Android & iOS compatibility

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 introduces faster performance, a brighter display and enhanced health tracking with Samsung's latest 3nm processor. Dual-frequency GPS improves outdoor accuracy, while features such as ECG, blood pressure monitoring, vascular load tracking and the Anti-oxidant Index provide a more complete health experience. LTE connectivity also lets you stay connected without carrying your smartphone.

Specifications Display 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display Processor Exynos W1000 3nm processor Battery 435mAh, up to 30 hours with Always-On Display enabled Water resistance 5ATM + IP68 + MIL-STD-810H Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC

The Garmin Forerunner 265 Music is an outstanding smartwatch for runners and endurance athletes. It combines Garmin's advanced training metrics with onboard music storage, multiband GPS and detailed recovery insights. The AMOLED display is easy to read during workouts, while the long battery life makes it suitable for marathon training, trail running and everyday fitness tracking.

Specifications Display 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display Processor Garmin proprietary processor Battery Up to 13 days in smartwatch mode Water resistance 5ATM Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Multi-band GPS, NFC

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic blends a premium stainless steel design with Samsung's latest smartwatch technology. Its iconic rotating bezel remains one of the easiest ways to navigate Wear OS, while the powerful 3nm processor keeps everything running smoothly. Combined with LTE connectivity, advanced health tracking and durable construction, it is a premium choice for Android users seeking a traditional watch aesthetic.

Specifications Display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display Processor Exynos W1000 3nm processor Battery 445mAh, up to 30 hours with Always-On Display enabled Water resistance 5ATM + IP68 + MIL-STD-810H Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC

Factors to consider when buying a waterproof smartwatch

Water resistance rating: Choose a 5ATM-rated smartwatch if you plan to swim regularly.

Fitness tracking: Look for accurate heart rate, GPS and activity tracking.

Battery life: A longer-lasting battery means less charging and more time wearing it.

Display: A bright AMOLED display is easier to read outdoors and in sunlight.

Compatibility: Make sure the smartwatch works well with your Android phone or iPhone.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatches Display Processor Battery Apple Watch Series 11 1.96-inch Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Apple S11 SiP Up to 24 hours Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 1.3-inch Super AMOLED Exynos W930 Up to 40 hours Amazfit Active 2 Premium 1.32-inch AMOLED Amazfit proprietary chipset Up to 10 days OnePlus Watch 2R 1.43-inch AMOLED Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700 Up to 100 hours Noise Alt Watch 1 1.32-inch AMOLED Noise proprietary chipset Up to 14 days Amazfit Bip Max 2.07-inch AMOLED Amazfit proprietary chipset Up to 20 days Garmin vívoactive 5 1.2-inch AMOLED Garmin proprietary processor Up to 11 days Samsung Galaxy Watch8 1.47-inch Super AMOLED Exynos W1000 (3nm) Up to 30 hours Garmin Forerunner 265 Music 1.3-inch AMOLED Garmin proprietary processor Up to 13 days Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic 1.34-inch Super AMOLED Exynos W1000 (3nm) Up to 30 hours

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FAQs Is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 live? Yes, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is now live with deals across smartwatches, electronics and other gadgets.

Can I wear a waterproof smartwatch while swimming? Yes, many smartwatches with a 5ATM water resistance rating are suitable for swimming and everyday water exposure.

Is a waterproof smartwatch safe to use during the monsoon? Yes. Most modern waterproof smartwatches can easily handle rain, sweat and accidental splashes without any issues.

What water resistance rating should I look for? A 5ATM rating is recommended if you plan to swim, while IP68 protection is generally suitable for everyday use.

Are premium waterproof smartwatches available at lower prices during Prime Day? Yes, the Amazon Prime Day Sale often includes discounts, bank offers and exchange deals on premium smartwatch models.

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