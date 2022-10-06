This Diwali, buy Xiaomi's 11T Pro 5G at discount of over 10,000. Here's how

Last week, prime minister Narendra Modi launched 5G technology in India. Since then, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have rolled out their respective 5G services in some parts of the country. Therefore, if you live in a city where this next-generation technology has been enabled, and want to switch from your 4G device to a 5G one, then here's your chance. Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is offering its 11T Pro 5G smartphone at a bumper discount.

Xiaomi's festive season offers

This festive season, Xiaomi has announced deals on various smartphones manufactured by the company. Under this offer, you can buy the 11T Pro 5G at a reduced cost. Here's how.

The product, which has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, comes at a starting price of ₹34,999. However, under the sale, you can buy this device at an instant discount of ₹7,400. For this, the payment should be made from a credit/debit card from Bank of Baroda (BOB). Additionally, if you exchange your existing phone for the new one, you get an exchange bonus of ₹3,000, pushing the total discounted price to ₹10,400 or nearly thirty per cent of the original cost.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G features

(1.) Its 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay has a resolution of 2,400*1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display supports touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz and its refresh rate is 120HZ.

(2.) The display is shielded by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus. Also, for an improved picture quality, the phone has Dolby's Vision Support.

(3.) This premium product has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset as its processor. For photography, it has 3 rear cameras, each with LED flash. For selfie, there's a 16MP in-display camera.

(4.) A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, and fully charges it in 17 minutes. The battery supports Xiaomi's 120W hypercharge technology.

(5.) For operating system (OS), 11T Pro 5G has Android 11-based MiUi 12.5.

