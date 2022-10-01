Bharti Airtel's 5G launched in 8 cities, to cover entire country by March 2024

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal announced that Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metros, on Saturday and will progressively cover the entire country by March 2024.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Mittal said, “It's an important day. A new era is about to begin. This beginning is taking place in 75th year of independence and will begin a new awareness and energy in the country. It will open several new opportunities for people.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition ahead of the formal launch of 5G mobile telephony services in India.

After inaugurating the exhibition, he went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do.

He started with Reliance Jio's stalls, where he witnessed the 'True 5G' devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass.

Flanked by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and billionaires Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, he spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology.

He thereafter visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others.

