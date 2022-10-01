Home / Technology / PM Modi launches India's 5G services at Mobile Congress

PM Modi launches India's 5G services at Mobile Congress

Updated on Oct 01, 2022 11:13 AM IST

5G launch today: In the first phase, 5G will be rolled out in 13 cities; the technology will be introduced across the entire country in the next two years.

PM Modi inaugurating the exhibition (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's 5G services at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, shortly after inaugurating the 4-day event. In the first phase, 5G will be rolled out in thirteen cities; the technology will be introduced across the entire country in the next two years.

The thirteen cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Today, the launch will be made for the four metros: Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The Mobile Congress is an event jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The exhibition will conclude on Tuesday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

narendra modi 5g
