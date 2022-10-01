PM Modi launches India's 5G services at Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's 5G services at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, shortly after inaugurating the 4-day event. In the first phase, 5G will be rolled out in thirteen cities; the technology will be introduced across the entire country in the next two years.

The thirteen cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Today, the launch will be made for the four metros: Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The Mobile Congress is an event jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The exhibition will conclude on Tuesday.

