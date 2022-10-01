Mukesh Ambani says Jio will launch 5G services across India by December 2023

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said Jio will launch 5G telephony services across India by December 2023. "I make a promise to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka by December 2023," Ambani said at the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 6th India Mobile Congress and launched 5G services. He also inspected the exhibition at Pragati Maidan.

“5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind, its foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, internet of things, robotics, blockchain and metaverse,” Ambani said.

“Very proud of what we have demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) and DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we are ready to take leadership and Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress and Global Mobile Congress," Ambani added.

The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system. The three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Cabinet minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated India on the launch of 5G services in India. He also mentioned how permissions and approvals are given easily in the telecom sector