Pragati Maidan tunnel closed today for upkeep, not art tour, says PWD
The plan to put the murals and artwork in the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel on public viewing make take a while yet, officials associated with the project have said, adding that the traffic movement closure in the tunnel on Sunday is being undertaken solely for maintenance purposes and road signage installation.
The India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), which manages the Pragati Maidan, said in the long run, the task of organising such art tours may be outsourced to private operators.
A senior public works department (PWD) official said the tunnel closure on Sunday is only for maintenance purposes and people should not come to the site for viewing artwork. “We had developed the tunnel as a road infrastructure and it was not planned to have toilet spaces or seating areas. If we want to use it as an art gallery, it will need separate planning and policymaking, which needs to be undertaken by ITPO. As per the proses idea, there should be guided tours with audio explanations of the various artwork. This cannot be executed suddenly. The tunnel will not be open on Sunday for artwork viewing,” the official said, asking not to be named.
Delhi traffic police also clarified that even pedestrian movement will not be allowed in the tunnel on June 26. “Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be closed on Sunday (26.06.22) for vehicular traffic. Kindly use Ring Road, Bhairon Road & Mathura Road as an alternative,” the traffic police advisory said.
The 1.3km long tunnel connects Mathura Road to Ring Road while passing under the Pagati Maidan. It has a large number of murals depicting India’s culture, flora and fauna, zodiac symbols and the different seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as well as Mandala artwork.
While inaugurating the tunnel and five underpasses last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that the tunnel be treated as an art gallery and, once a week, when traffic is low, educational tours may be organised for schoolchildren so that they can learn about the art, culture and festivals of the country.
LC Goyal, chairman and managing director, ITPO, said the tunnel is likely to be opened on Sundays for people to view the artworks but it will need more preparations and development of ancillary infrastructure in terms of seating areas, washrooms and snack bars. “In the long term, we will have to outsource all that work to a private agency,” he said.
In view of the additional infrastructure required, Goyal said he said showcasing of artwork cannot start from Sunday, June 26.
The managing director said when visitors come to the 1.2km long tunnel, they are likely to spend two to three hours walking and viewing the various artworks in the tunnel, and for that, route paths have to be charted out and other preparations made. “The PWD and Delhi traffic police will have to take a final call on from when the tunnel can be opened to visitors for art viewing,” Goyal said.
The murals inside the 1.2km tunnel are hand painted and transferred onto mild steel sheet, which enhances their look and quality. “The colours of these murals change every 250 metres of the tunnel.” Goyal said, adding that the ₹920 crore project was funded by the Central government and executed by Delhi PWD.
-
Ensure transparent election to managing panels of co-op societies: SAD MLA to Mann
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, on the second day of the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha raised the issue of malpractices in the election of managing committees of milk and agricultural cooperative societies. He said that if the Aam Aadmi Party government is sincerely thinking about reforms, then they should end political influence in these societies and bring forward people associated with these sectors.
-
After Ashadi Wari, Pune Municipal Corporation has increased its testing centres from 10 to 16 as the civic body fears a spike in cases in mid-July. On June 4, total testing in Pune district was 1,750 whereas the testing was increased to 3,960 on June 23. Similarly, Pune city on June 4 reported testing at just 1,125 which was 1,747 on June 23, according to the district health department.
-
80 families in Bahraich district refuse immunisation for children: UNICEF
As many as 80 families in the Risia development block of the district have refused to vaccinate their children against regular immunisation, revealed UNICEF co-coordinator on Saturday. The DMC revealed most of the families belong to the minority community. United Nations Children Fund district mobilization coordinator Tahreem Siddiqui said despite so many efforts, people still have misconceptions about vaccination. Now teachers are also being engaged to make students aware of infectious diseases.
-
Coming soon at east U.P. railway stations: Kulhad chai!
Forty railway stations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Pt Deendayal Upadhyay junction and Varanasi stations would soon serve tea in kulhads or earthen cups. The Khadi Village Industries Commission would coordinate with potters to ensure supply of earthen cups to the railways. “As part of the plan, senior railway officials at Mughalsarai contacted KVIC, Varanasi officials for ensuring supply of earthen cups from potters,” a KVIC official said.
-
Renovation of Surya Kund project in Ayodhya to be expedited
Lucknow: As the state government has set a deadline for completion of all projects in Ayodhya, the local administration in the temple town regularly reviews progress of ongoing work. District magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried out inspection of renovation work of Surya Kund. The historic kund is located at the 14 –kosi parikrama marg in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya. He also inspected the under-construction railway over bridge in Darshan Nagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics