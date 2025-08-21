This IITian left Amazon job, took on Tata’s brand, now has over 1,300 crore net worth, he is…

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, an IIT Delhi alumnus and former Amazon employee, has scripted one of India’s most remarkable entrepreneurial success stories. The founder of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Kushwaha now commands a net worth of over ₹1,300 crore after the company’s stock market debut this week. Armed with a computer science degree from IIT Delhi, Kushwaha began his career with Amazon but left the tech giant in 2011.

From Amazon to BlueStone

Armed with a computer science degree from IIT Delhi, Kushwaha began his career with Amazon but left the tech giant in 2011 to pursue a bold idea, an online jewellery brand at a time when e-commerce in India was still in its infancy. His gamble paid off. BlueStone grew rapidly, positioning itself as a challenger to CaratLane, Titan Company’s jewellery subsidiary backed by Tata Sons.

Net worth surge after stock market debut

On Tuesday, BlueStone made its debut on the Indian stock exchanges after a ₹1,541 crore IPO that was subscribed 2.72 times. Kushwaha, who holds a 17.7% stake in the company through 2.45 crore shares, saw his investment value jump from ₹117 crore to nearly ₹1,340 crore as the stock climbed over 6% in intraday trade to touch ₹548.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company reported revenues of ₹1,830 crore in FY25, up 40% year-on-year, though losses widened to ₹222 crore due to financing costs and ESOP expenses. With 275 stores across 117 cities, BlueStone has evolved into a major national player blending online and offline jewellery retail.

A meeting with Ratan Tata

Kushwaha’s journey also brought him face-to-face with one of India’s most respected business leaders. In a 2014 interaction with The Economic Times, he recalled his first meeting with Ratan Tata, who left him both nervous and inspired. “I just didn’t know how to start the conversation,” Kushwaha admitted, but Tata’s simplicity quickly put him at ease.

Tata offered a single piece of advice that stayed with him: focus on creating value for customers and trust will follow. This principle, Kushwaha has often said, shaped BlueStone’s growth philosophy.

Taking on Tata’s CaratLane

Today, BlueStone stands as one of the biggest rivals to Tata-backed CaratLane, proving that new-age entrepreneurs can disrupt even the most traditional sectors. For Kushwaha, the leap from an Amazon engineer to the billionaire founder of a jewellery powerhouse underlines how India’s startup ecosystem is reshaping age-old industries.