On this OnePlus smartphone, get discount of almost 50%. Check details

Published on Dec 24, 2022 03:59 AM IST

The discount is available on the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone.(OnePlus)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The powerful 10R 5G smartphone from OnePlus can be bought from Amazon for 20,199, against a maximum retail price (MRP) of 38,999. Yes, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, customers can get 10R 5G at a discount of nearly 20,000 by availing some offers on the e-commerce platform.

How to get OnePlus 10R 5G for 20,199?

The offers are available on the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On Amazon, the variant is listed at 34,999, a discount of 10% on the original MRP. If customers make the payment using an American Express credit card, and opt to pay the amount in monthly instalments, they save 1,500 more; this reduces the price to 33,499.

Further, by exchanging an old handset for the incoming OnePlus phone, customers save an additional 13,300. The final amount, therefore, is 20,199, a discount of 18,800 or 48% on the MRP.

However, please note that the exchange amount depends on the make and working condition of the handset being exchanged.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Features and specifications

The 10R 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 Max processor, it comes with the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 as its operating system (OS). The device has also been given a HyperBoost Gaming Engine.

For a long backup, there is a 5,000 mAh battery pack. Meanwhile, for photography, Sony's IMX766 sensor (50 MP) with OIS support is at the back. For selfies and video calls, a 16 MP camera is in the front.

