Home / Technology / Twitter suffers major outage, users face trouble signing in from web

Twitter suffers major outage, users face trouble signing in from web

technology
Published on Dec 29, 2022 07:26 AM IST

The users have been facing issue in accessing Twitter web while some have complained that their Twitter notifications were also not working.

An error notification is seen on the Twitter login page in Washington, DC.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Twitter was down for thousands of users on Thursday morning, according to outage tracking website downdetector.com. The users have been facing issue in accessing the web version of the micro-blogging platform while some have complained that their Twitter notifications were also not working.

In India, Twitter users are getting this message while trying to access the website: “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again," with options to refresh or log out.

Twitter's homepage url is getting redirected to https://twitter.com/logout/error.

At the peak of the outage, at about 6.05am IST, DownDetector said more than 10,000 people reported problems with the platform.

"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.

"Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," Netblocks said in a tweet.

The outage occurs two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR


Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
twitter
