Threads, Meta's rival for Twitter, gets major ‘revamp’ on iOS. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 19, 2023 06:11 PM IST

The development comes at a time when the platform is experiencing a significant decline in its active user base.

Threads, the Meta Platforms-built Twitter-rival that was introduced earlier this month, has already received its first major update, with the development coming at a time when the platform, which became the fastest app to reach the 100 million user-mark (five days after July 5 launch), is experiencing a significant decline in its active user base.

Threads by Meta Platforms

The updates are for the Threads app on iOS, and were announced by Cameron Roth, a software engineer at the Meta-owned Instagram, which developed Threads.

What are the updates for Threads app on iOS?

“New @threadsapp iOS updated dropped today! Check out what we’ve been hard at work cooking up,” Roth said in a Threads post.

Cameron Roth's Threads post

According to his post, the social network now has the following features:

(1.) A ‘follow’ tab on the activity feed to check your followers and those you are following.

(2.) ‘Translations’ for posts and replies in a different language.

(3.) Option to subscribe to unsubscribed followers.

(4.) ‘Tappable reposters’ to see who all have reposted a particular thread.

(5.) A ‘replies’ page to keep a better track of the conversations.

In addition to these, improvements have been added for various functionalities. The following additions have been made: activity feed scrolling, loading new posts, checking Instagram followers list from within Threads, and fixes for bugs and crashes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

