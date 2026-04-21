Tired of a slow setup? These top computer accessories can make your workday smoother

Setting up a workspace at home is no longer optional for many people. The real difference comes from the tools you use every day. A few well-chosen accessories can reduce friction, save time, and make long hours at a desk easier to manage.

A few smart computer accessories can simplify your setup and make daily work more comfortable and efficient.(Pexels)

I spend most of my week working on a computer, and over time, I’ve learned that poor accessories slow you down more than you realise. Switching to a better gear is not about luxury - it’s about avoiding daily inconvenience. Here’s a list of some of the top computer accessories that can improve how you work, study, or unwind.

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The Logitech Pebble 2 Combo is built for people who move between devices throughout the day. It includes a slim keyboard and a matching mouse that connect through Bluetooth or a USB receiver. You can pair up to three devices and switch between them with a single tap.

The keyboard uses low-profile keys designed for quiet typing, which helps if you’re working in shared spaces or attending calls. The mouse also keeps clicks low and offers adjustable sensitivity, making it suitable for both basic tasks and more precise work. Battery life stretches across months, so you won’t need to recharge or replace cells frequently. For anyone juggling a laptop, tablet, and desktop, this setup keeps things simple.

{{^usCountry}} Modern laptops often come with fewer ports, which can quickly become a problem. The Zebronics ZEB-300HB USB hub addresses this with four USB 3.0 ports in a compact form. It supports transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps and works with older USB devices as well. You can connect storage drives, input devices, and other accessories at the same time without swapping cables. The hub does not require installation - just plug it in and start using it. Its short cable and small body make it easy to keep on your desk without adding clutter. For users dealing with limited connectivity options, this is a straightforward fix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modern laptops often come with fewer ports, which can quickly become a problem. The Zebronics ZEB-300HB USB hub addresses this with four USB 3.0 ports in a compact form. It supports transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps and works with older USB devices as well. You can connect storage drives, input devices, and other accessories at the same time without swapping cables. The hub does not require installation - just plug it in and start using it. Its short cable and small body make it easy to keep on your desk without adding clutter. For users dealing with limited connectivity options, this is a straightforward fix. {{/usCountry}}

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Built-in laptop cameras often struggle with clarity. The Lenovo 300 webcam offers a simple upgrade with Full HD recording and a wide field of view. It uses a 2.1-megapixel sensor and captures more of your surroundings, which is useful for meetings or group calls. The dual microphones pick up the voice clearly, reducing the need for a separate mic in many cases. Setup is quick through USB, and it works across common operating systems without additional software. The webcam also supports flexible mounting and angle adjustments, so you can position it based on your setup. If you attend frequent calls, this can improve how you appear and sound without adding complexity.

Audio is often overlooked in a work setup, but it plays a role in both meetings and breaks. The boAt Stone Opus speaker offers a single unit that covers both. It delivers 80 W output and includes a woofer and treble driver for balanced sound. You can connect it through Bluetooth or wired options like AUX and USB. It also supports pairing with another unit for a wider sound setup.

The battery lasts up to 12 hours, which means you can use it through the day without frequent charging. Whether it’s for calls, background music, or watching content after work, this speaker fits multiple use cases without requiring extra devices.

Sitting for extended periods can take a toll, and a standard chair often doesn’t provide enough support. The Green Soul Blade chair focuses on ergonomics for long sessions. It features a wide seat with memory foam, a high backrest, and built-in lumbar support. There’s also a recline function and a footrest, allowing you to shift positions throughout the day. The armrests adjust along with the recline, helping maintain a natural posture.

The chair is built to handle daily use, with a sturdy base and smooth-rolling wheels. For anyone spending hours at a desk, upgrading the chair can make a noticeable difference in comfort and posture.

A reliable mouse remains one of the most used accessories in any setup. The Portronics Toad 8 offers a wireless option that balances ease of use with flexibility. It supports both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity and allows switching between devices. The adjustable DPI settings help control cursor speed depending on the task. Its silent-click design keeps noise low, which is useful during calls or quiet environments.

The mouse runs on a rechargeable battery and charges through USB-C, removing the need for disposable cells. Its ambidextrous design works for both left- and right-handed users, making it a practical choice for shared setups.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying Computer Accessories

1. Compatibility with Your Devices

Before buying any accessory, check if it works with your existing setup. Not all keyboards, mice, or webcams support every operating system. Look for compatibility with Windows, macOS, or Linux, depending on your device. This helps avoid setup issues later.

2. Connectivity Options

Accessories now come with multiple connection types, such as Bluetooth, USB, or wireless receivers. Choose based on your usage. If you switch between devices often, multi-device Bluetooth accessories can save time. For stable connections, wired options still work well.

3. Comfort for Long Hours

If you spend several hours at your desk, comfort should be a priority. Chairs with back support, quiet keyboards, and responsive mice can reduce strain. Small upgrades in comfort can improve focus during long work sessions.

4. Build Quality and Durability

Accessories are used daily, so they should last. Look at materials, button life, and overall design. A well-built product may cost more upfront, but it reduces the need for frequent replacements.

5. Price vs Daily Use

Not every accessory needs a high budget, but it should match your daily needs. If you use a product for hours every day, it makes sense to invest in something reliable. For occasional use, simpler options can work just fine.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs What are the most important computer accessories for daily use? A keyboard, mouse, webcam, and a comfortable chair are commonly used accessories. These directly affect how you work and interact with your system.

Are wireless accessories better than wired ones? Wireless accessories reduce cable clutter and offer flexibility. Wired options, however, provide stable connections and do not need charging. The choice depends on your setup and usage.

Do I need an external webcam if my laptop has one? Built-in webcams often offer basic quality. An external webcam can provide clearer video and better audio, especially for meetings or online classes.

How useful is a USB hub for laptops? A USB hub helps expand limited ports on laptops. It allows you to connect multiple devices like storage drives, keyboards, and phones at the same time.

Can one accessory work across multiple devices? Many modern accessories support multi-device pairing. This allows you to switch between a laptop, tablet, or phone without reconnecting each time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR MD Ijaj Khan ...Read More Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read Less

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