Top 10 convection microwave ovens: Buyer’s guide

Introduction

Want to take cooking to a whole new level? Microwaves with convection may be the revolutionary solution you've been looking for. We'll explore the cutting-edge convection microwaves in this thorough buyer's guide, discovering their multifunctionality, cutting-edge capabilities, and how they may take your culinary adventures to new heights.

Envision a culinary tool that blends the efficiency and practicality of a microwave with the capabilities of a convection oven for baking, roasting, and crisping. That's exactly what a microwave with convection provides. These appliances are really wonders of contemporary kitchen technology; their built-in fans and heating components combine microwave energy with hot air circulation. This dynamic synthesis produces consistently properly cooked food by ensuring uniform heating while simultaneously speeding up cooking times.

We'll go over the important aspects to take into account in this guide when choosing a convection microwave oven that meets your unique requirements. We'll break down the details of each appliance, from size and capacity to power and cooking settings, to help you make an informed decision.

We'll also look at the wide range of cooking choices and features that convection microwaves provide. Without the need for several gadgets to clog your kitchen, these multipurpose appliances allow you to explore with a broad variety of culinary pleasures, from baking delectable cakes and pastries to grilling luscious meats and veggies. Convection microwaves are not only an efficient way to save time while cooking, but they are also a greener option since they use less energy than conventional ovens.

This article will act as your road map through the confusing world of convection microwave ovens, whether you're a foodie looking to try new things or a working person needing efficiency without sacrificing flavor.

Come along on this culinary adventure with us as we explore the subtleties, features, and benefits of convection microwave ovens, giving you the knowledge and ability to select a purchase that will suit your lifestyle and cooking goals to the letter.

Product Description

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

This versatile IFB convection microwave oven effortlessly handles the cooking needs of large families. The 30-liter capacity accommodates multiple dishes at once, while the convection function allows you to bake and roast as well as reheat, defrost and cook. The convenient touch controls are easy to operate and clean, and the 101 presets make it simple to cook meals precisely the way you like. Safety features like the child lock help ensure safe operation, and the auto and keep warm functions give you flexibility. Plus, IFB backs it with a one-year warranty on the microwave and three years on the magnetron and cavity, offering reliability you can count on.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 30 Liters

Special Features: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Starter Kit Included

Color: Black

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Cons Large 30L capacity suitable for big families Higher power consumption Comes with a starter kit for immediate use Bulky design may not suit smaller kitchens

2. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven with Oil Free Cooking (30BC5, Black, With Starter Kit)

This spacious 30 liter convection microwave from IFB puts family-sized cooking on autopilot. The touch controls are easy to use and clean, while the large capacity accommodates multiple dinner plates at once. In addition to the basics like reheating, defrosting, and cooking cycles, this microwave also features convection baking and grilling for making everything from toast to roast. A multi-stage option lets you switch between power levels mid-cycle so you can soften butter before baking. Other conveniences include a quick start option, auto defrost, delay start, child lock, and a built-in timer. The included glass turntable, wire rack, and starter kit make this microwave oven simple to set up and easy to use right out of the box. With a 1-year warranty on the entire unit and 3-year warranty on the magnetron and cavity, you can cook with confidence knowing IFB has you covered.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 30 Liters

Special Features: Oil-Free Cooking, Convection, Grill, Microwave

Starter Kit Included

Color: Black

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Cons Oil-free cooking feature for healthier meals May be pricey compared to standard models Large 30L capacity ideal for large families Consumes more electricity

3. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

This Samsung microwave is ready to take on your biggest culinary challenges. With a spacious 28-liter capacity and 11 pre-programmed functions, including convection baking, grilling, and Indian recipes, it's a versatile kitchen companion for large families. The convection setting bakes and roasts food to perfection while the auto cook options let you reheat, defrost and cook curd at the press of a button. The touch control panel is easy to use and clean while the ceramic enamel cavity is durable and stylish. With features like preheat, auto programs, auto cook, sound on/off and Eco mode, this microwave makes cooking simple, convenient and energy efficient. So upgrade your kitchen with this Samsung microwave - it delivers the power and precision you need to whip up delicious meals in no time at all.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 28 Liters

Special Features: Curd Making, Convection, Grill, Microwave

Color: Black

Control Type: Tact (Buttons) and Jog Dial

Pros Cons Unique curd making feature Slightly smaller capacity at 28L 10-year warranty on the magnetron Tact buttons might require more force than touch panels

4. Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven with Triple Distribution System(CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

This compact Samsung microwave promises big things for small spaces. Its 21 liter capacity and convection cooking features make it perfect for bachelors and couples looking for a microwave that does it all. The triple distribution system ensures even heating so that your leftovers are revived with the same zest they had originally. The touch controls are easy to use and clean, while the child safety lock gives parents assurance regarding safety. With presets for snacks, beverages, and meals along with 10 power levels, this microwave adapts to your every cooking need. Samsung backs it with a 1-year warranty on the product and a generous 10-year warranty on the durable ceramic enamel interior. Simply put, it delivers the power and precision of a full-sized microwave in a design that fits your countertop and budget.

Specifications of Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 21 Liters

Special Features: Triple Distribution System, Convection, Grill, Microwave

Color: Black

Control Type: Tact (Buttons) and Jog Dial

Pros Cons Triple Distribution System for even cooking Smaller 21L capacity, not ideal for large families 10-year warranty on magnetron Limited advanced features

5. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

This Whirlpool convection microwave is a culinary game changer. With over 300 auto cook menus and a spacious 29-liter capacity, it has the smarts and brawn to revolutionize your cooking. Using convection technology, it circulates heated air to cook food more evenly from all sides, making it perfect for roasting, baking and reheating. Plus, its air fryer function lets you make crispy, fried foods with up to 75% less oil. Simply place your ingredients in the microwave-safe pan, select the desired preset and let this wonder oven do the rest. When you're in a hurry, the microwave function delivers fast reheating and cooking. The sleek black glass design with digital controls adds a modern style to your kitchen. In summary, if you want an appliance that can roast, bake, reheat, air fry, microwave, and defrost with equal aplomb, look no further than this Whirlpool convection microwave oven.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 29 Liters

Special Features: 300+ Auto Cook Menus, Air Fryer, Convection, Grill

Color: Black

Control Type: Feather Touch

Pros Cons 300+ auto cook menus for ease of use Slightly less capacity (29L) compared to 30L models Air fryer feature for healthy cooking High-end pricing

6. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

This Panasonic countertop microwave boasts efficiency and convenience into a sleek, compact design. With 900 watts of high power, it cooks food fast and evenly thanks to 360-degree heat wrap technology and auto cook menus for 101 dishes. The magic grill function crisps food from top and bottom for optimal texture, while the vapor clean setting keeps the interior spotless with the push of a button. You get reheat and defrost modes to ensure perfect results every time, along with a spacious 27 liter capacity that accommodates meals for families of 3-4. All comes in a mirror-finish package that adds stylish flair to your kitchen without dominating valuable counter space. Compact yet mighty, this Panasonic microwave oven delivers delicious, healthy meals in a flash with panache.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 27 Liters

Special Features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Convection, Grill, Microwave

Color: Black Mirror

Control Type: Touch Keypad (Membrane)

Pros Cons 360° Heat Wrap for uniform cooking 27L capacity may not be sufficient for very large families Magic Grill feature for versatile cooking Higher price point

7. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30FRC2, Floral Pattern) (Black), STANDARD

This 30-liter IFB microwave oven brings high-tech convenience to your kitchen in floral fashion. With a generous capacity, it's perfect for feeding large families, whipping up leftovers, and baking breads and casseroles using the convection setting. The touch control panel makes it easy to choose from multiple functions like grilling, reheating and defrosting. Plus, the multi-stage cooking allows you to program different power levels and times for different stages of cooking. The rotisserie function lets you roast meats to juicy perfection while the auto-defrost and delay start features save you time. For safety, it has a child lock and stays cool to the touch thanks to IFB's superior cavity design. You also get a turntable, wire rack, and starter kit; so you're ready to start cooking right out of the box. With IFB's super warranty and stylish pattern, this convection microwave oven brings the latest technology and lasting beauty to your home.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 30 Liters

Special Features: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Floral Pattern Design

Color: Black

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Cons Unique floral pattern design Design may not appeal to all tastes Large 30L capacity suitable for big families Bulkier design

8. Whirlpool 24 L Convection Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 26CE BLACK, WHL7JBlack)

This Whirlpool convection microwave is a must-have for the modern kitchen. Its large 24L cavity and convection cooking allow you to bake, grill, reheat, defrost and cook a wide variety of meals to perfection. With 130 auto cook menus, and combination cooking and defrost functions, you'll have all the options that are essential. Enjoy zero-oil cooking that retains 45% more moisture for healthy meals that taste as good as fried food. The calorie meter helps you keep track of your nutritional intake, while the graphite blend construction ensures durability. Whirlpool's convection microwave cooks up to 50% faster than traditional air fryers, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying your meals. The Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO 26CE BLACK makes mealtimes easier and tastier, all while fitting seamlessly into your kitchen design.

Specifications of Whirlpool 24 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 24 Liters

Special Features: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Color: Black

Control Type: Feather Touch

Pros Cons Compact size ideal for smaller kitchens Smaller 24L capacity may not be ideal for larger families Feather touch control for ease of use Fewer advanced features compared to larger models

9. IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

This microwave brings big oven performance to small spaces. With a 20L capacity and convection cooking, it can bake, grill, reheat, defrost and cook like a pro. The touch control panel and child safety lock make it easy and safe to use. The multi-stage cooking lets you program different power levels for different stages of cooking. The grill and auto reheat modes are perfect for crisping up leftovers. The auto defrost intelligently determines thawing time based on food type and weight. The overheating protection ensures safety and peace of mind. Built with durability in mind, IFB backs this microwave with a 1-year warranty on the entire product and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity. They even include a starter kit, so you're ready to go from the moment it arrives. Compact yet mighty, this microwave delivers the power and convenience of a full-size oven in a space-saving design, helping you cook delicious meals with ease.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 Liters

Special Features: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Starter Kit Included

Color: Metallic Silver

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Cons Compact design suitable for small households Limited 20L capacity, not for large families Starter kit included for immediate use Basic features compared to more advanced models

Three best features for you

Microwave Oven Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2) 30L Capacity Convection, Grill, Microwave Touch Key Pad (Membrane) IFB 30 L Convection with Oil Free Cooking (30BC5) Oil-Free Cooking 30L Capacity Starter Kit Included Samsung 28L Convection with Curd Making (MC28A5013AK/TL) Curd Making Function 28L Capacity 10-Year Magnetron Warranty Samsung 21L Convection with Triple Distribution (CE73JD-B1/XTL) Triple Distribution System 21L Capacity Eco Mode Whirlpool 29L Convection (Magicook Pro 31CES-E) 300+ Auto Cook Menus Air Fryer Function 29L Capacity Panasonic 27L Convection (NN-CT645BFDG) 360° Heat Wrap Magic Grill 27L Capacity IFB 30 L Convection (30FRC2, Floral Pattern) Floral Pattern Design 30L Capacity Multi-stage Cooking IFB 30 L Convection (30BRC2) 30L Capacity Convection, Grill, Microwave Starter Kit Included Whirlpool 24 L Convection (MAGICOOK PRO 26CE BLACK) Compact 24L Capacity Feather Touch Control Energy Efficient IFB 20 L Convection (20SC2, Metallic Silver) Compact 20L Capacity Starter Kit Included Metallic Silver Finish

Best value for money product

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven makes large-family cooking a breeze. More than just your standard microwave, its convection baking capabilities let you roast, grill, reheat and defrost to perfection. Enjoy easy cleanup thanks to the touch control panel that wipes clean in a jiffy. Best of all, IFB backs it with a super 1-year oven warranty and 3-year magnetron warranty so you can cook with confidence. The child safety lock helps give you peace of mind around little ones. In the box you get the microwave itself, glass turntable, wire rack, quick guide and warranty card.

Best overall product

Whirlpool 24 L Convection Microwave Oven will be your new favorite kitchen helper. With its spacious 24 liter cavity, you’ll cook healthier meals with less mess and hassle. The convection feature bakes, grills, reheats and defrosts food up to 50% faster than traditional microwaves while retaining 45% more moisture, so you enjoy food that is both tasty and moist. The zero-oil cooking option means you can whip up tasty, healthy dishes without adding excess oil. With over 130 automatic cooking options and combination cooking functions, this microwave simplifies meal prep. Plus, the component warranty covers you for a year, giving you peace of mind as you enjoy fresh, wholesome meals at the touch of a button.

How to find the best convection microwave ovens?

There are a few things to take into account while searching for the finest convection microwave oven to make sure you get an appropriate one for your kitchen.

Assess the oven's dimensions and capacity first. Determine how much room you have in your kitchen as well as the amount of food you usually prepare in order to choose an oven that will both suit you comfortably and effectively fit the amounts you cook.

Wattage and power are essential to the oven's functionality. Select appliances with 800–1200 watt power ranges for quicker and more flexible cooking of various food kinds.

Examine the oven's variety of cooking settings and presets. To make cooking easier, look for a range of pre-programmed settings, such as baking, roasting, grilling, and defrosting. Some versions even have clever sensors built in that change the settings according to the weight or moisture content of the food.

Take into account extra features like turntables, racks, easy-to-use control panels, internal illumination, child lock safety measures, and non-stick interiors that improve usage and convenience.

Examine the oven's durability and construction quality. Constructions made of stainless steel often have longer lifespans and need less maintenance.

Finally, take your budget into account while evaluating these aspects to attain the best possible balance between quality, affordability, and usefulness.

