Top 3 iPhone security features you should activate right away

If you're using an iPhone, you already benefit from strong security by default. But there are a few lesser-known features that can take your iPhone's protection to the next level—especially in case of theft or cyber threats. Whether you're on the latest iOS or holding on to an older model, here are three security settings every iPhone user should turn on right now. Here are three security settings every iPhone user should turn on right now.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Two-Factor Authentication for Apple ID

This is a must-have. Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds a second step to logging into your Apple ID. Even if someone has your password, they can’t access your account without a verification code sent to a trusted device.

How to check it’s on:

Go to Settings > Tap your name at the top > Password & Security > Make sure Two-Factor Authentication is enabled.

Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection makes it much harder for thieves to lock you out of your Apple account or disable tracking if your iPhone is stolen. It requires Face ID or Touch ID to access sensitive features like changing your Apple ID password, turning off Find My iPhone, or accessing saved passwords. If you're not in a familiar location, some actions are delayed by an hour—giving you time to react.

How to turn it on:

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Enter your passcode > Scroll down and switch on Stolen Device Protection.

Private Relay

Private Relay is designed to protect your privacy by ensuring that when you browse the web in Safari, no single party – not even Apple – can see both who you are and what sites you're visiting. For those who are unaware, your DNS records and IP address can be seen by your network provider and the websites you visit. This information could be used to determine your identity and build a profile of your location and browsing history over time. When Private Relay is enabled, your requests are sent through two separate, secure internet relays.

How to turn it on:

Go to Settings > Tap on your profile picture at the top of the page > Tap on iCloud > Turn on Private Relay. It is worth noting that the feature is only available for users who are subscribed to iCloud+.

Bonus Tip: Keep Your iPhone Updated

Security updates are released regularly to patch vulnerabilities. Head to Settings > General > Software Update to check you’re running the latest version of iOS.

Turning on these features only takes a few minutes—but they could save you a lot of hassle if your phone is lost, stolen or targeted. Better safe than sorry.