Top rated 55 inch TV with 60 Hz refresh rate for movies, sports, and streaming
A 55 inch TV with 60 Hz refresh rate remains a reliable choice for everyday viewing, offering smooth playback, good picture quality and smart features.
Our Picks
Top rated
Value for money
Best in TV
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Top ratedLG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details
Value for moneyTCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6CView Details
₹32,990
Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55GLOQLED25View Details
₹33,999
Best in TVSony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Mini-LED Neo-QLED Smart TV QA55QN70FAULXLView Details
₹72,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Buying a 55 inch TV today comes down to what you actually watch and how you like it to look. For everyday viewing, models like the LG UA82 and Sony BRAVIA 2M2 keep things simple. Colours feel natural, performance is steady, and you don’t spend time adjusting settings every other day.
It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.Read moreRead less
Move to options like the TCL T6C or Vu GloQLED and you start noticing brighter highlights and more vivid colours. It works well for sports, YouTube and streaming where a bit of extra punch makes a difference.
Then there are TVs like Samsung’s Neo QLED, which take things further with better contrast and smoother motion. You notice it most in films and high-quality content.
Across all of these, the real choice isn’t just price. It’s about what feels right when you sit down to watch something every day.
TOP RATED
1. LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA
This LG 55 inch 4K smart TV fits comfortably into everyday viewing without trying too hard. The picture feels clean and balanced, with good colour handling that works well for streaming, news and weekend films. WebOS keeps things simple, so apps load quickly and navigation stays familiar. Sound is fuller than expected at this price, which helps if you are not using external speakers. Overall, it feels like a dependable upgrade for regular home entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Consistent picture quality for everyday viewing
Smooth and easy-to-use WebOS interface
Reason to avoid
Audio may still need a soundbar for larger rooms
Not aimed at high-end gaming needs
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the clear picture, easy setup and smooth interface. Many mention it offers solid value for everyday streaming and TV use.
Why choose this product?
A dependable 55 inch smart TV with balanced picture, simple software and strong everyday usability at a competitive price point.
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6C
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The TCL 55T6C stands out for buyers who want strong picture quality without stretching the budget. The QLED panel brings richer colours and better brightness, which makes everyday streaming and live sports feel more lively. Google TV keeps content front and centre, making it easy to jump between apps without overthinking it. Sound output is slightly fuller than expected in this segment, which helps for casual viewing. It feels like a practical choice for those upgrading from a basic LED TV.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED panel delivers better colour and brightness
Google TV interface feels intuitive and content-focused
Reason to avoid
Motion handling is average for fast sports
Build quality feels basic compared to premium models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the vibrant colours and value pricing. Many highlight smooth app performance and easy setup for everyday streaming use.
Why choose this product?
A value-focused 55 inch QLED TV offering better colours, simple smart features and reliable performance for everyday entertainment at a competitive price.
3. Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55GLOQLED25
The Vu GloQLED 55-inch TV feels tuned for viewers who want more colour and punch without moving into premium pricing. The QLED panel delivers brighter highlights and richer tones, which works well for cricket, films and everyday streaming. Google TV keeps content easy to access, while the added modes like Cinema and Cricket feel genuinely useful rather than gimmicky. Sound output is decent for regular use, making it a well-rounded choice for a living room upgrade.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright QLED panel with good colour output
Useful viewing modes for sports and movies
Reason to avoid
Sound may need external support for larger spaces
Software can feel slightly heavy at times
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the bright display and value pricing. Many mention good performance for cricket, movies and everyday streaming use.
Why choose this product?
A well-priced 55 inch QLED TV offering strong colours, practical features and reliable performance for everyday entertainment and sports viewing.
BEST IN TV
4. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch TV focuses on what matters most in everyday viewing: consistent picture quality and reliable performance. Colours look natural, skin tones feel accurate and motion stays controlled, which makes a difference while watching films or live sports. The X1 processor quietly does its job, keeping lower-resolution content watchable. Google TV remains smooth and familiar, while sound output is clear enough for regular use. It feels like a dependable upgrade that prioritises viewing quality over gimmicks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Natural colour reproduction and balanced picture
Reliable performance with smooth Google TV experience
Reason to avoid
Brightness is not as high as QLED alternatives
Audio is decent but benefits from a soundbar
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the picture quality and colour accuracy. Many highlight Sony’s reliability and smooth performance for everyday viewing and streaming.
Why choose this product?
A trusted 55 inch TV offering consistent picture quality, natural colours and dependable performance for everyday entertainment and long-term use.
5. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Mini-LED Neo-QLED Smart TV QA55QN70FAULXL
The Samsung Neo QLED 55-inch TV moves a step ahead in picture quality, especially for those who notice detail and contrast. The Mini LED backlighting adds depth to darker scenes while keeping bright areas sharp, which makes films and high-quality streaming stand out. Motion handling is smoother than standard 60 Hz panels, so sports and gaming feel more fluid. The interface feels polished and responsive, with plenty of features for connected homes. It suits buyers looking for a more premium viewing experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong contrast and brightness with Mini LED panel
Smooth motion handling for sports and gaming
Reason to avoid
Higher price compared to standard 4K TVs
Audio is decent but benefits from external speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the sharp picture quality and brightness. Many highlight smooth performance for sports, gaming and premium streaming content.
Why choose this product?
A premium 55 inch TV offering better contrast, smoother motion and refined smart features for those upgrading from standard LED or QLED TVs.
Is a 55 inch TV with 60 Hz refresh rate still a good buy today?
For most people, yes. If your usage is streaming, news and films, models like the LG UA82 and Sony BRAVIA 2M2 deliver stable picture quality without pushing costs too high. You only start needing higher refresh rates if you are into gaming or fast sports. For regular viewing, 60 Hz remains practical and cost-effective.
Should you choose QLED or standard LED in this price range?
QLED options like the TCL T6C and Vu GloQLED offer more vibrant colours and slightly better brightness, which shows up in sports and HDR content. Standard LED TVs like the Sony BRAVIA focus more on colour accuracy and processing. The choice depends on whether you prefer punchy visuals or more natural tones.
How important is the smart TV platform in everyday use?
It matters more than most people expect. Google TV on TCL, Sony and Vu feels content-first and intuitive, while LG’s webOS is simpler and smoother. The difference shows in how quickly you find shows and switch apps. Over time, a responsive interface can make the TV feel much easier to live with.
When should you consider spending more on a premium TV?
If picture quality is a priority, stepping up to something like the Samsung Neo QLED makes sense. You get better contrast, improved brightness and smoother motion. It becomes noticeable in darker scenes, sports and high-quality streaming. For casual viewing, though, mid-range TVs already cover most everyday needs comfortably.
Factors to consider when buying a new TV
- Display type (LED, QLED, Mini LED)
- Screen size based on room and viewing distance
- Refresh rate for sports and gaming
- Smart platform and app support
- Sound output and need for a soundbar
- Connectivity options like HDMI and Wi-Fi
- Brand reliability and after-sales support
Key features of TVs discussed
|Product name
|Display
|Sound
|Connectivity
|LG UA82 Series 55 inch
|4K LED
|20W Dolby Atmos
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|TCL 55T6C
|4K QLED
|24W Dolby Atmos
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Vu GloQLED 55 inch
|4K QLED
|24W Dolby Audio
|HDMI 2.1, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2
|4K LED with X1 processor
|20W Dolby Atmos
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Samsung Neo QLED QN70F
|4K Mini LED QLED
|20W Object Tracking Sound Lite
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBharat Sharma
It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.Read More