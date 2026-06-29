Top tablets, wearables and hearables in India that are worth your money

HT Tech hosted the inaugural edition of its HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 in Delhi NCR earlier this week. The event honoured the best products and appliances across categories in India. In addition to this, it witnessed an insightful conversation with Mr Ken Sekhar, Head of Marketing, POCO India, who talked about the impact of rising components and memory costs on consumer electronics.

Google Pixel Watch 4 won the award for being the best wearable in India. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Apart from this, the event included an interesting panel discussion on the topic - 'How AI, Imaging, Immersive Technologies and Trusted Digital Identity will Transform Consumer Experiences'. The panel included Mr Manish Misra, CIO and Head of India Innovation Centre, Panasonic India, Mr Vivek Varshney, Founder, SpeedLabs STEMLearn.AI, Ms Anuja Dhawan, AI Products at Exotel and Founder at Dubverse.ai and Mr Shashank Vaishnav, Co-Founder & CTO, STAGE OTT.

Coming to the awards, beyond the smartphones and laptops, this event celebrated the best tablets, smartwatches and hearables that are available in India right now.

How did we rate all these products?

For rating 'Tablet of the Year' we focused on factors such as speed, display quality, software, battery life and accessory ecosystem, while for 'Best Gaming Tablet' we focused on additional factors including speaker audio, cooling and gaming performance.

For hearables, we evaluated top devices based on their design, comfort, battery life, audio performance, and ANC, and for wearables we focused on factors including design, comfort, display, battery life, health features and performance in Indian conditions.

However, the winner in each category was not just picked based on jury scores. Audience voting also played a key role in selecting the winner. The final scores were calculated based on a combination of both, that is, jury scores and audience voting. Here’s the formula that we used:

Final Score = (Jury Score × 70%) + (Readers' Poll Score × 30%)

So, now that you know how your favourite devices were rated, here are the winners in these categories.

Tablet of the year

This category honoured the tablet that provided consistent performance and proved to be reliable productivity and entertainment partner.

Winner: Apple iPad Pro M5

Other noteworthy tablets in this category worth your attention are - Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, OnePlus Pad 3, Xiaomi Pad 7, and Lenovo IdeaTab Pro.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Best Gaming Tablet

This category honoured the tablet that provided consistent gaming performance.

Winner: OnePlus Pad 3

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Other noteworthy tablets in this category worth your attention are - Apple iPad Air M3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, Moto Pad 60 Pro.

Best Hearables

This category honoured the best earbuds and headphones in India that provided exceptional audio performance and ANC features.

Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6

Other noteworthy hearbles in this category worth your attention are - Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Realme Buds Air 7 Pro, Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro and Boult Mustang Q.

Best Wearables

This category honoured the best smartwatches in India that provided exceptional health features and overall performance.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 4

Other noteworthy wearables in this category worth your attention are - Apple Watch Series 11, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro and Huawei Watch D2.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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