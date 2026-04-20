Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV series launched in India, prices start at 64,990

Toshiba has introduced a new television lineup in India, marking its entry into the MiniLED segment. The company said the Z670SP series is its first range in the country to offer MiniLED display technology with front-firing speakers and a high refresh rate panel. The new models also bring the company’s REGZA-based processing and AI features to a wider set of screen sizes.

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED Series: Specifications and Features

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED TV series launched in India with multiple size options and smart REGZA features.(Toshiba)

According to the company, the Toshiba Z670SP series focuses on three key areas: motion handling, sound output, and automated picture tuning. It supports a native 144Hz refresh rate to target users who watch sports or play games where smoother frame transitions matter. Additionally, the company has paired this with its REGZA Power Audio+ system, which is designed to deliver direct sound through front-facing speakers instead of downward or rear output seen in many TVs.

What's REGZA Intelligence

Another part of the lineup is REGZA Intelligence, an AI-backed system that adjusts picture and audio settings based on the content being played. This works in real time and is meant to reduce the need for manual adjustments by users.

The latest TVs include MiniLED backlighting, which claims to allow better control over brightness and contrast. This might help in producing darker blacks and maintaining detail in brighter scenes. The panel is supported by QLED colour technology, which expands the range of colours on screen. Toshiba has also included Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, bringing together high dynamic range visuals and multi-directional audio output.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For sound, the Toshiba Z670SP series comes with front-firing speakers along with Eilex Prism technology, which is tuned to balance audio output for regular TV viewing. The placement of speakers is intended to project sound directly toward the viewer, instead of reflecting it off surfaces.

Furthermore, the gaming features are also part of the offering. The televisions come with Game Mode Pro, which aims to reduce input lag and improve response time during gameplay. This, combined with the 144Hz refresh rate, is positioned for users connecting consoles or gaming PCs.

The latest TV range is powered by the REGZA Engine ZRi. According to the company, this engine improves clarity, upscales lower-resolution content and maintains consistent performance across different types of media.

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED series: Price in India and Availability

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Toshiba Z670SP series will be available in five screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch, and it will be available at a starting price of Rs. 64,990. Toshiba said the latest range will be sold through retail outlets and online platforms such as Reliance Digital, Amazon India, and Flipkart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Toshiba Z670SP series will be available in five screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch, and it will be available at a starting price of Rs. 64,990. Toshiba said the latest range will be sold through retail outlets and online platforms such as Reliance Digital, Amazon India, and Flipkart. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR MD Ijaj Khan ...Read More Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read Less

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON