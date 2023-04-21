Truecaller unveils AI-based SMS protection feature. How does it work?

Truecaller has launched an artificial intelligence-based SMS fraud protection feature. The new initiative combines user feedback and machine learning intelligence to combat fraudulent messages and senders. According to the Stockholm-based app, this feature is helpful for the people might not know how to detect fraud and believe they are engaging wirh legitimate businesses. The feature is available to all Android users and it also adapts to automatically discover new forms of fraud even without user reports, the company said in a statement. Truecaller says the feature is completeley free and available to all users across the country. The app will show a clearly marked red notification for every single fraudulent message received by a user. The notification will remain on screen till it is manually dismissed.

Truecaller was caught in a privacy controversy on Tuesday after several users in India reported being signed up to use the company’s UPI-based mobile payments service without opting for it(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even if the user misses the warning and opens the fraudulent SMS, Truecaller says it will automatically disable all the links. The SMS thread will only be accessible if the user explicitly marks that sender as safe. This adds yet another layer of protection against fraud.

Truecaller says its fraud protection sets it apart because of its usage of advanced artificial intelligence to predict fraud. The app is partnering with government and business to ensure safe communication. The legitimate senders are verified on Truecaller by a verified badge and prominent green colour.

Truecaller said it does not upload any messages. All processing happens locally on the device, thanks to our advanced AI filters. Even if the user misses the warning and opens the fraudulent SMS, Truecaller automatically disables all links. The SMS thread will only be accessible if the user explicitly marks that sender as safe. This adds yet another layer of protection against fraud, the company added in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail