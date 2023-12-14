Twitch eases restrictions on streaming sexual content

Twitch is loosening its content moderation approach concerning sexual content. In this update, the platform will permit certain content that was previously prohibited, provided it carries a warning label for viewers. FILE PHOTO: Children playground miniatures are seen in front of displayed Twitch logo in this illustration taken April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

“We believe that accurate content labelling is key to helping viewers get the experience they expect, and now that we can enable appropriate labelling of sexual content using CCLs we believe that some of the restrictions in our former policies are no longer required,” the livestreaming platform said in a statement.

It said that streamers have consistently provided feedback that existing policies on sexual content are unclear, causing difficulty in understanding how their content will be interpreted under these policies.

What was once prohibited on Twitch is now permitted?

• Content deliberately highlighting breasts, buttocks, or the pelvic region is permitted with appropriate labels.

• This includes fictionalised depictions (drawn, animated, or sculpted) of fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks.

• Body writing on female-presenting breasts and/or buttocks is now allowed.

• Erotic dances involving disrobing or disrobing gestures, such as strip teases, are permitted.

• Popular dances like twerking, grinding, and pole dancing are now allowed without labels. Previously, some dances were prohibited, while others were allowed with a label.

However, streams that are labelled with Drugs, Intoxication, Excessive Tobacco Use, Violent and Graphic Depictions, Gambling, or Sexual Themes will be excluded from homepage recommendation shelves. This exclusion is based on the visual nature of these topics.

Twitch has consolidated its guidelines by merging Sexually Suggestive Content and Sexually Explicit Content policies into a Sexual Content Policy. This policy outlines prohibited forms of sexual content, and any violations will lead to account enforcement, it said.