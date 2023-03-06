Twitter down for some users globally, netizens ask ‘Did Musk break all links’?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 06, 2023 10:51 PM IST

Twitter was flooded with memes by netizens who were mocking its owner Elon Musk for the snag.

ByAryan Prakash

Microblogging platform Twitter reportedly suffered a technical snag with netizens complaining of having encountered broken links. According to DownDetector, there were 1,093 complaints from Indian users till 10 pm. However, there were more than 8,000 reports of issues with Twitter from users in United States. ALSO READ: Twitter to increase tweet character limit to 10,000Netizens complained of being unable to access tweets of other users, with a message reading,"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information". Soon, Twitter was flooded with memes by netizens who were mocking its owner Elon Musk for the snag. “Links don't work on Twitter right now which is so strange because Elon Musk had that meeting about being super good at doing computer code and he had all kinds of arrows and flowcharts on white boards and everything", a user tweeted. “Did Elon just break all links on Twitter…”, another user asked. “twitter's own website is rejecting native api calls. things are going great under elon”, posted another user.

Aryan Prakash

