Twitter's Super Follow: All you need to know about the feature

Twitter has seen changes to several features ever since Elon Musk's ownership of the microblogging website began. Musk, too, recently said ‘rules will evolve over time.' However, Twitter's Super Follows is a feature you may not have heard of.

What is Twitter's Super Follows?

Announced in February 2021, Super Follows is a paid monthly subscription from the company, and, according to the social media giant, offers ‘access to bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to connect with people on Twitter.’

Available on both iOS and Android, this option is used by eligible creators to earn money. This money is earned from followers who are willing to pay for some bonus content, or just to support the creator.

Who can ‘Super Follow’?

Any region where this feature is available (on web in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US), those interested can purchase a subscription to Super Follow people in the initial test group. To find a user, look for the ‘Super Follow’ button on their profile.

You can follow more than one profile, and retweet and quote tweet Super Follow posts.

Cost of Super Follow subscription

The price of the monthly subscription is set by the person you Super Follow. These price points are available: $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99.

For more information on the Super Follow feature, click here.

