Unleash the Fortnite fan within: 4 game-goodies that deserve real-life merchandise

Fortnite has become a cultural phenomenon, and its impact on gaming cannot be ignored. The game's unique art style and memorable items have made it a favourite among players worldwide. With so many recognisable items, it's no wonder that fans are clamouring for real-life merchandise.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the most iconic Fortnite items that would make excellent merchandise.

Shields

To take it a step further, all drinkable items in the game would work. Slap juice, Guzzle juice, Shields, Slurp juice, and so much more would be perfect

Shields are one of the most recognizable items in Fortnite. Whether they're mini or big shields, everyone who has played or watched someone play Fortnite knows what they are. These items would make perfect merchandise, especially if they were turned into drinkable items. Slurp juice, Guzzle juice, and Shields could all be made into merchandisable drinks, and fans would surely buy them.

Loot Llamas

Fortnite Loot Llamas

Loot Llamas are easily one of the most recognizable items in Fortnite. These animals have been a staple of both Save the World and Battle Royale since the beginning of the game. Finding a Loot Llama is always a cause for celebration, and fans would love to see them in the real world. Epic Games could easily turn these adorable animals into collectible statues or real-life piñatas.

Kevin the Cube

Fortnite Kevin the Cube

Kevin the Cube is one of the most intriguing parts of the Fortnite storyline. This mysterious cube has appeared several times throughout the game's seasons, and it's been an essential part of the game's lore. Fans would love to see Kevin immortalized as merchandise, and one Twitter user has suggested that it be turned into a glow-in-the-dark lamp. Imagine having a Kevin the Cube lamp on your desk!

The Seven Masks

Fortnite The Seven Masks

The Seven played a significant role in the Fortnite storyline, and fans have grown to love these characters. They have saved the island time and time again, and they deserve some sort of merch. The Seven masks are instantly recognisable and could be turned into merchandise easily. Fans of the game would love to have their own Foundation mask or any other mask from the Seven.

Fortnite has so many iconic items that would make excellent merchandise. From Loot Llamas to Kevin the Cube and Shields to The Seven Masks, Epic Games could easily turn these items into real-life merchandise. Fans of the game would surely love to have a piece of Fortnite in their homes, and it's surprising that some of these items haven't been turned into merchandise already.

