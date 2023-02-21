How to reign supreme in Gulag: The ultimate Call of Duty Warzone 2 guide for Season 2

Are you tired of being sent to the Gulag in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and losing the 1v1 fight for survival? Well, fear not, because we have a guide on how to get more wins in the Gulag during Season 2. Read on to discover some helpful tips and tricks to secure redeployment in the Gulag and get back to the game!

What is the Gulag system in Warzone 2?

The Gulag system in Warzone 2 is a second chance for players who have been eliminated once. When you die in the game, you get a chance to fight for survival against another operator in an enclosed map. The winner of the 1v1 fight is redeployed back into the game, while the loser is eliminated permanently.

What has changed in the Gulag system in Season 2?

The developers of Warzone 2 have made some significant changes to the Gulag system in Season 2, based on feedback from players and game data. The classic 1v1 Gulag format has returned, and the Jailer has been removed, making it a fairer fight for all participants. The weapon and equipment load-out is also identical for both players in the arena.

How can you increase your chances of winning in the Gulag?

Here are some useful tips to help you increase your chances of winning in the Gulag and securing redeployment:

Use the equipment advantage: Take note of the weapon and grenades provided to you and use them to your advantage. Capitalize on the loadout's strengths and inflict maximum damage on your opponent.

Rinse and repeat: Perfect a strategy and avoid too many variations to eliminate all flaws and get the desired results. Take control of the high ground and use it to your advantage.

Be decisive: Collect information about your opponent's location and corner them before engaging in a gunfight. Rushing head-first into combat can be a fatal mistake.

Remember that these are just fundamental strategies, and the choice of strategies depends on player preference and various factors.

What else has changed in Warzone 2 Season 2?

Warzone 2 Season 2 has brought about several modifications, including the armor plate system, looting mechanics, and backpack changes. The update has also added new weapons, gun skins, and operator cosmetics.