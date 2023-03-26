Unlock the mystery of Zskera Vault to find the Onyx Annulet in World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.0.7

A Reddit post by user u/Snypaw has revealed the discovery of a mysterious secret room in Zskera Vault, a new area found in The Forbidden Reach of World of Warcraft. The room can be accessed by repairing the Broken Waygate and then interacting with two buffs near the portal. Once the buffs are activated, players will be teleported to an unknown location where they will find a secret room with two weak spider adds and an Obsidian Chest that contains Antler Horns for the renewed proto drake.

Zskera Vault in World of Warcraft

The Reddit user also noted that the room had broken eggs lying around, which could be part of another puzzle.

The Zskera Vault is an underground area that has been added to the game with the release of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 patch. It is a treasure trove of cosmetics and the new socketable ring, the Onyx Annulet. The Dracthyr starter zone was previously only available to the Dracthyr class, but the latest update has opened the zone for every other class to explore.

How to Unlock the Zskera Vault

Players can unlock the Zskera Vault by completing the quest, Helping Hand and Claw, which is available in Morqut Village. This quest will lead players to the entrance of the Zskera Vaults, where they will be offered the Zskera Vault: Az quest. The first time players enter the vault, they will receive six Zskera Vault Keys, which can be used to unlock the doors in the vault.

Players can also get more keys through a variety of Forbidden Reach activities, such as defeating enemies, finding them inside chests, or buying them from Morqut Village for 2000 Elemental Overflow.

Zskera Vault Puzzles

Players will encounter various rooms in the vault that contain chests, gold piles, or boxes waiting to be looted. Some rooms require players to solve puzzles to access the rewards. For example, if players encounter an Arcane Watcher, they will need to find an Arcane Crystal from another room before proceeding.

The crystal will give players the Reflective Arcane Ward buff, which allows them to ignore the damage from the Arcane Watcher. Similarly, players will need to find a Fire Crystal to nullify the damage from flames and a Frost Crystal to nullify the damage from frost.

Zskera Vault rewards

Mossy Mammoth (mount)

Brightfeather (pet)

Emmah (pet)

Gilded Mechafrog (pet)

Kobaldt (pet)

Patos (pet)

Holoviewer: The Lady of Dreams (toy)

Holoviewer: The Scarlet Queen (toy)

Holoviewer: The Timeless One

Spore-Bound Essence (toy)

The Zskera Vault is an exciting addition to World of Warcraft and offers players a chance to explore a new area filled with treasure and puzzles to solve. With the release of the Dragonflight 10.0.7 patch, players can unlock this mysterious area and uncover its secrets.

