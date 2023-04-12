Vibrant Gaming, Vibe Checking! Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller reveals ton of new shades

Microsoft is ready to take one step further with their lucrative Xbox Design Lab. The company announced tons of brand new color combinations for their flag-ship Xbox Wireless Elite Series 2 controller.

Original Elite 2 (Image Credit: Xbox)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starting today, the Xbox Elite Series 2 offers 16 body colors, 12 face button colors, 17 accent colors for D-pad and paddles and 25 accent colors for the rest. This new variant will cost $149.99.

The brand new colors Microsoft is featuring are Deep Pink, Garnet Red and Glacier Blue and a new option black-out for ABXY buttons.

New Elite 2 Variants (Image Credit: Xbox)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Microsoft has revealed that most of the color combinations for the controller are inspired by Xbox exclusive characters and franchises. Xbox Studios added their Xbox Elite 2 Controller in the Design lab in October, 2023, so players can customize the various parts of their controller with their choice of color. There is also an option between Cross-shaped and Faceted-shaped D-pad in the Lab. Not only that there are also new blue and red color shades for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2-Core edition. All the variants are available now.

However the price is very high for the customized controller as the original Xbox Elite Controller is way cheaper and serves almost the same functionality. Even though the new version has some tweaks here and there and adds some extra value, it’s highly doubtful that it will be worth every dime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON