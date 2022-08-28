Vivo launches Y16 4G smartphone in Hong Kong: Reports

Chinese smartphone make Vivo has debuted its Y16 smartphone in Hong Kong, and the launch in other markets, including India, is expected to take soon, according to media reports. The company has launched the device as its latest 4G smartphone, the reports further said, adding that its shape is quite similar to that of the Vivo Y35, which will be launched in India on Monday.

Here's a look at some specification and features of the Y16:

(1.) The Y16 has a 4GB RAM, 1GB virtual additional RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has dimensions of 163.95*75.55 *8.19 mm, and weighs around 183 mm.

(2.) The phone has been launched with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It is fitted with a 5,000 mAH battery pack and, with a USB type-C port, supports 10 Watt charging.

(3.) FounTouch OS 12, an Android-based operating system, runs this phone. The device's camera system consists of a 5 megapixel front camera, 13 megapixel rear camera (dual setup). It also has a 2 megapixel secondary sensor and supports dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

(4.) It is available in two colour options, Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold. It has a polycarbonate frame, as well as curved corners and flat-frame design.

(5.) As of now, there is no information on the Y16's price. Cost details, however, may be revealed soon.

