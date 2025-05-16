Vivo V50 Elite vs Vivo V50: How are both mobiles different?

Vivo has recently expanded its popular camera-centric V series lineup with the Vivo V50 Elite Edition launch in India. The device is priced at Rs. 42,000 and is available in a single configuration featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and it also comes bundled with the Vivo TWS 3e buds with the package. The Elite Edition bears a strong similarity to the standard Vivo V50, which was released in February of this year. In this detailed specification comparison, we will take a look at what the V50 Elite Edition has to offer and how it differs from its predecessor, the V50, to help you make an informed decision. Vivo V50 Elite vs Vivo V50: Here's a closer look at how the two phones compare in design, features, performance, and pricing.(Aishwarya, HT Tech)

Vivo V50 Elite vs Vivo V50: Design and Build

The Vivo V50 Elite and Vivo V50 share a similar visual design, with a pill-shaped rear camera setup and a blend of plastic back and glass front. However, the Elite Edition includes Diamond Shield Glass, offering a different layer of screen protection. Both models are rated for IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, which gives better durability than the Vivo V40, which only carries an IP68 rating.

On the other hand, the Elite Edition comes in only one variant, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, available only in Rose Red. Meanwhile, the Vivo V50 is available in multiple colour options, including Titanium Grey, Rose Red, and Starry Night.

Vivo V50 Elite vs Vivo V50: Display

Both smartphones are equipped with a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. Each supports full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. There is no noticeable difference in display specifications or experience.

Vivo V50 Elite vs Vivo V50: Camera Setup

The camera setup is one of the areas where the models slightly diverge. The Vivo V50 Elite carries a Zeiss-backed dual rear camera setup, with dual 50MP sensors, one standard and one ultra-wide, plus it also carries a 50MP front camera with Aura Light for better selfies. Additionally, the device supports AI-powered photo editing and productivity tools. The Vivo V50, meanwhile, offers a triple camera system with similar Zeiss branding, including a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP front shooter. The main difference is the extra camera on the V50.

Vivo V50 Elite vs Vivo V50: Performance and Software

Both devices run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and use Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo promises three years of OS updates and four years of security support for both phones. While the Elite comes only in a 12GB+512GB configuration, the V50 is available in three options: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. The software interface remains consistent across both devices.

Vivo V50 Elite vs Vivo V50: Battery and Charging

Battery life is solid on both phones, and the Vivo V50 Elite and V50 are backed by a substantial 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging, compared to the Vivo V40's 5500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo V50 Elite vs Vivo V50: Pricing

The Vivo V50 Elite costs Rs. 41,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Vivo V50 comes in several configuration options and is priced at Rs. 34,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, Rs. 36,999 for 8GB+256GB, and Rs. 40,999 for 12GB+ 512GB. The price difference may influence buyers looking for budget-friendly choices. The Elite Edition’s single colour and configuration also narrow down options.

In short, the Vivo V50 Elite offers a fresh look and slight refinements over the Vivo V50, but both share many core features. Buyers should weigh the price difference and available options before deciding.