Vivo V60 Lite 4G mobile price in India, key features and more

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to expand its V-series lineup with the launch of the Vivo V60 Lite 4G smartphone. Reports suggest that the device could launch soon with a large display, upgraded performance hardware, and a strong battery capacity. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming mobile phone may have in store for you. Vivo V60 Lite 4G is set to launch soon, with its key details having been tipped online.(HT)

Vivo V60 Lite 4G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to a new leak shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (via Xpertpick), the upcoming Vivo V60 Lite 4G smartphone is expected to feature a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is likely to deliver a 94.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and house a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Leaked images suggest that the device could launch in black and blue colour options, with curved edges and slim bezels.

Also read: iPhone 17 vs 17 Pro vs Air: Which new iPhone is best for photography?

The renders further show a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically in the top-left corner, accompanied by a ring-shaped LED flash. Reports suggest the primary unit could include a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens offering a 120-degree field of view. It is also expected to include a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Vivo V60 Lite 4G is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device may run on Android 15 based on Funtouch OS 15. Vivo V60 Lite 4G could also include security features, including an in-display fingerprint scanner, while dual speakers may handle audio output.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

Battery performance could be a central highlight, with leaks suggesting it may house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The device is also rumoured to carry an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, while maintaining a slim 7.59mm thickness.

Benchmark listings offer further insight into the model, with the Vivo V60 Lite 4G, reportedly carrying the number V2530, appearing on Geekbench. The handset scored 467 in single-core and 1,541 in multi-core tests, aligning with expectations from the Snapdragon 685 platform.

Also read: OPPO F31 5G series with 7,000mAh battery and 50MP camera launched in India - All details

Vivo V60 Lite 4G: Price (Expected)

The Vivo V60 Lite 4G is likely to follow the Vivo V50 Lite 4G, which was launched earlier this year in select markets at TRY 18,999 (approximately Rs. 45,000) and the upcoming Vivo V50 Lite 4G is expected to carry forward the same price point.