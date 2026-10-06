Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Vivo V80, S2 FE, X Fold 6 launched in India: Check price, specs and all the details

Vivo has launched the V80, S2 FE and X Fold 6 at its Vivo NEXT 2026 event in India.

Updated on: Oct 6, 2026, 16:09:52 IST
By Sparsh Sharma
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Vivo just wrapped up its Vivo NEXT 2026 event in India, and it was a packed one. The Chinese tech giant used the stage to launch three new devices at once-the Vivo V80, the Vivo S2 FE and the foldable Vivo X Fold 6. That's not all. The tech giant also showcased its Vision Discovery Edition mixed reality headset, positioning it as a spatial computing device with some genuinely ambitious specifications. Keep reading to know everything about the devices launched, including their prices, specs and availability.

Vivo Next 2026: Vivo V80, S2 FE and X Fold 6 launched, Vision headset showcased (HT)
Vivo Next 2026: Vivo V80, S2 FE and X Fold 6 launched, Vision headset showcased (HT)

Vivo V80 and S2 FE: What You're Actually Getting

Starting with the Vivo V80, it comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at 144Hz and can go up to 5,000 nits at local peak brightness, which is a pretty serious number for this price bracket. Running the show inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Back that up with a 7200 mAh battery with 90W charging and you've got a phone that, on paper at least, doesn't ask you to compromise on the basics.

The camera setup on the V80 is a triple rear arrangement, a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide. On the front, there's another 50-megapixel shooter, which should keep selfie enthusiasts reasonably happy. Three storage options are on offer, starting at 62,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to 69,999 for 256GB and 79,999 for 512GB storage. Colour choices include Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem.

Vivo V80 — Key Specifications

SpecificationDetails
Display6.59-inch AMOLED, 144Hz, 5,000 nits peak
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Rear Cameras50MP (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto + 8MP Ultra-wide
Front Camera50MP
Battery7,200 mAh with 90W fast charging
Price 62,999 / 69,999 / 79,999
ColoursStellar Black, Horizon Blue, Sunrise Anthem

Now coming to the Vivo S2 FE, the handset houses a massive 10000 mAh battery paired with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display running at 120Hz. The chipset here is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e. Charging, however, is capped at 44W, which means filling up that tank will take a while. Camera-wise, the S2 FE comes with a 50-megapixel primary lens backed by a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, plus a 32-megapixel selfie camera up front. Prices start at 38,999 for 6GB + 128GB and 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Colour options are Zen White, Titan Black and Stellar Green.

Vivo S2 FE — Key Specifications

SpecificationDetails
Display6.83-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 2,000 nits HBM
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300e
Rear Cameras50MP Primary + 2MP Bokeh
Front Camera32MP
Battery10,000 mAh with 44W charging
Price 38,999 (6/128GB) / 42,999 (8/128GB)
ColoursZen White, Titan Black, Stellar Green

Vivo X Fold 6 and Vision Discovery Edition: The Premium Play

The Vivo X Fold 6 is the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship foldable for 2026 and its headline feature is a 200-megapixel primary camera backed by Zeiss optics, the camera system also includes a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, plus a 20-megapixel front camera on both the inner and outer panels.

The X Fold 6 unfolds to an 8.02-inch inner AMOLED display and folds down to a 6.51-inch outer screen. Both panels run at 120Hz and support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The foldable is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery sits at 6900 mAh with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The software is OriginOS 7. Vivo is offering the X Fold 6 in a single 12/512GB configuration priced at 2,19,999, in Nebula Teal and Prism Black. Sale begins October 13.

Vivo X Fold 6 — Key Specifications

SpecificationDetails
Inner Display8.02-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Outer Display6.51-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition
RAM / Storage12GB / 512GB
Rear Cameras200MP Zeiss + 50MP 3x Telephoto + 50MP Wide
Front Camera20MP (inner + outer)
Battery6,900 mAh | 80W wired | 40W wireless
OSOriginOS 7
Price 2,19,999

Then there's the Vivo Vision Discovery Edition, a mixed reality headset that was previously introduced in China and is now making its Indian debut, at least as a showcase product. It weighs 398g, which isn't light, but Vivo has thrown in multiple light-seal and foam-padding options to make it more comfortable for longer sessions. The headset uses dual binocular Micro-OLED displays with an 8K combined resolution, 3,840x3,552 pixels per eye and covers 94 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Inside, it runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Vivo claims the chipset delivers up to 2.5 times higher GPU performance and eight times higher AI performance versus the previous generation.

The interaction system is built around cameras and depth sensors. Vivo says its eye-tracking system achieves 1.5-degree precision, and the hand and finger gesture recognition supports 26 degrees of freedom, meaning you can navigate entirely without physical controllers. The headset runs on OriginOS Vision, a platform Vivo built specifically for mixed reality experiences. One of its showcased modes, Vivo Vision Cinema Mode, simulates a 120-foot virtual cinema screen, which the company says works for live sports, esports and entertainment viewing too.

The Vision Discovery Edition isn't for sale in India yet. The China-based tech giant says it will be available across 15 experience zones in 10 cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Dehradun, Patna and Nagpur, so those curious can at least try it out before a commercial launch is confirmed.

  • Sparsh Sharma
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sparsh Sharma

    Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More

You may be interested in

Discount

30% OFF

Vivo T5 5G

Vivo T5 5G

  • CheckRoyal Bronze
  • Check6GB/8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
lipkart

₹34,999

₹49,999

Check Details

Discount

51% OFF

Oppo K14 Plus 5G

Oppo K14 Plus 5G

  • CheckStar White
  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
lipkart

₹29,999

₹61,999

Check Details

Discount

26% OFF

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G

  • CheckMidnight Black
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
mazon

₹36,999

₹49,999

Check Details

Discount

36% OFF

Vivo S2 5G

Vivo S2 5G

  • CheckSapphire Blue
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
mazon

₹42,999

₹66,999

Check Details

Discount

29% OFF

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • CheckSecret Sunrise
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
mazon

₹49,999

₹69,999

Check Details

Vivo X Fold 5G

Vivo X Fold 5G

  • CheckWhite
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
mazon

₹1,39,999

Check Details

IPhone 18 Pro

IPhone 18 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
lipkart

₹1,64,900

Check Details

Google Pixel 11 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro

  • CheckCanyon
  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
lipkart

₹1,19,999

Check Details

Discount

30% OFF

Vivo Y31T 5G

Vivo Y31T 5G

  • CheckCrimson Red
  • Check4GB/6GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
lipkart

₹31,499

₹44,999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Home/Technology/Vivo V80, S2 FE, X Fold 6 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And All The Details
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes