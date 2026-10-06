Vivo V80, S2 FE, X Fold 6 launched in India: Check price, specs and all the details

The camera setup on the V80 is a triple rear arrangement, a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide. On the front, there's another 50-megapixel shooter, which should keep selfie enthusiasts reasonably happy. Three storage options are on offer, starting at ₹62,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to ₹69,999 for 256GB and ₹79,999 for 512GB storage. Colour choices include Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem.

Starting with the Vivo V80, it comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at 144Hz and can go up to 5,000 nits at local peak brightness, which is a pretty serious number for this price bracket. Running the show inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Back that up with a 7200 mAh battery with 90W charging and you've got a phone that, on paper at least, doesn't ask you to compromise on the basics.

Vivo just wrapped up its Vivo NEXT 2026 event in India, and it was a packed one. The Chinese tech giant used the stage to launch three new devices at once-the Vivo V80, the Vivo S2 FE and the foldable Vivo X Fold 6. That's not all. The tech giant also showcased its Vision Discovery Edition mixed reality headset, positioning it as a spatial computing device with some genuinely ambitious specifications. Keep reading to know everything about the devices launched, including their prices, specs and availability.

Now coming to the Vivo S2 FE, the handset houses a massive 10000 mAh battery paired with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display running at 120Hz. The chipset here is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e. Charging, however, is capped at 44W, which means filling up that tank will take a while. Camera-wise, the S2 FE comes with a 50-megapixel primary lens backed by a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, plus a 32-megapixel selfie camera up front. Prices start at ₹38,999 for 6GB + 128GB and ₹42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Colour options are Zen White, Titan Black and Stellar Green.

The X Fold 6 unfolds to an 8.02-inch inner AMOLED display and folds down to a 6.51-inch outer screen. Both panels run at 120Hz and support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The foldable is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery sits at 6900 mAh with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The software is OriginOS 7. Vivo is offering the X Fold 6 in a single 12/512GB configuration priced at ₹2,19,999, in Nebula Teal and Prism Black. Sale begins October 13.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship foldable for 2026 and its headline feature is a 200-megapixel primary camera backed by Zeiss optics, the camera system also includes a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, plus a 20-megapixel front camera on both the inner and outer panels.

Then there's the Vivo Vision Discovery Edition, a mixed reality headset that was previously introduced in China and is now making its Indian debut, at least as a showcase product. It weighs 398g, which isn't light, but Vivo has thrown in multiple light-seal and foam-padding options to make it more comfortable for longer sessions. The headset uses dual binocular Micro-OLED displays with an 8K combined resolution, 3,840x3,552 pixels per eye and covers 94 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Inside, it runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Vivo claims the chipset delivers up to 2.5 times higher GPU performance and eight times higher AI performance versus the previous generation.

The interaction system is built around cameras and depth sensors. Vivo says its eye-tracking system achieves 1.5-degree precision, and the hand and finger gesture recognition supports 26 degrees of freedom, meaning you can navigate entirely without physical controllers. The headset runs on OriginOS Vision, a platform Vivo built specifically for mixed reality experiences. One of its showcased modes, Vivo Vision Cinema Mode, simulates a 120-foot virtual cinema screen, which the company says works for live sports, esports and entertainment viewing too.

The Vision Discovery Edition isn't for sale in India yet. The China-based tech giant says it will be available across 15 experience zones in 10 cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Dehradun, Patna and Nagpur, so those curious can at least try it out before a commercial launch is confirmed.