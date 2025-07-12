Vivo X200 FE launch in India: Specs, features, and more to be announced on July 14

Vivo is launching a compact flagship smartphone, the X200 FE, on July 14, 2025. This smartphone will join the Vivo X200 series with a ZEISS integrated camera, powerful performance, and lasting battery life. Vivo has been teasing the launch for quite some time, revealing some of the smartphone features ahead of launch. As per the teaser, Vivo has confirmed that the X200 FE is a camera-centric smartphone, but it also features a unique design and a 6500mAh battery. Therefore, if you want to buy a compact smartphone with flagship performance, then know what the Vivo X200 FE has in store for users. Vivo X200 FE is launching next week with impressive features. Here’s everything you need to know.(Vivo)

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications and features

Design and display: The Vivo X200 FE is being popularised for its compact design and black-coloured flat aluminium. The smartphone is being teased in three colour options: Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey ( which looks like black). On the rear panel, we can see a triple camera setup with a ring LED flash.

For display, the Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which will likely offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000 nits peak brightness. Lastly, the smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.

Camera: The Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to feature a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP ZEISS main camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The camera will offer features such as ZEISS multifocal portrait, ZEISS style bokeh, street photography mode, vintage film imaging styles, and much more.

Performance and battery: The Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, fabricated with TSMC's 4nm third-generation process. The smartphone may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For lasting performance, the Vivo X200 FE is teased to be powered by a 6500mAh battery that will support 90W FlashCharge.

Price: In terms of pricing, it is expected that the Vivo X200 FE will come at a starting price of Rs. 54999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and could go up to Rs. 59999 in India. Therefore, considering the pricing and offered features, the Vivo X200 FE sounds like a great deal. However, we will have to wait until July 14 to confirm all features and pricing.