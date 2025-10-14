Vivo X300 Pro, X300 5G launched: “Ultra” accessory support, big camera upgrades, and more

Vivo’s latest camera-centric flagship mobiles. the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, have finally launched in China, succeeding the X200 Pro and X200 from last year. These phones put the camera first more than anything but do offer a powerful set of specifications, including the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500. Here are the upgrades that the latest smartphones offer. Vivo X300 Pro brings a slew of upgrades over the Vivo X200 Pro.(Vivo)

Support for this “Ultra” accessory

Both the Vivo X300 Pro and X300 bring support for the telephoto extender that Vivo first introduced with the X200 Ultra. This can be applied using a case that Vivo offers as part of the photography kit, bringing extended reach to both phones.

Camera Upgrades

The Vivo X300 Pro gets the biggest upgrade in terms of cameras, as it now features an upgraded Zeiss triple-camera setup. The main camera is the Sony LYT828, a 50MP shooter with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and f/1.57 aperture. For the telephoto camera, which has typically been the highlight of Vivo’s X-series phones, it uses the brand new 200MP 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB shooter. This is a new sensor that Vivo has developed in collaboration with Samsung. For the ultrawide, there is a 50MP Samsung JN1 shooter. Selfies get an upgrade too, with Vivo offering the same 50MP Samsung JN1, which is used for the ultrawide front-facing camera. This is an upgrade from the 32MP camera of the Vivo X200 Pro.

The X300, on the other hand, gets a 200MP primary camera, which is the same Samsung HPB sensor used as the telephoto shooter of the Vivo X300 Pro. The main camera is a 50MP Sony LYT602, and the ultrawide remains the 50MP Samsung JN1. The selfie camera is also the 50MP Samsung JN1.

The Vivo X300 is now a compact phone

The X300 now features a 6.3-inch display, which is an LTPO 120Hz panel. This is much more compact than last year’s X200, which came with a 6.67-inch screen. This likely replaces the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which never launched in India, offering an option for people who prefer compact phones with the Vivo X300.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Across the Board

Vivo hasn’t created a difference in terms of power specifications, as both the X300 Pro and the X300 feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM. This makes for a much more powerful chipset compared to the Dimensity 9400, which powered last year’s X200 series.