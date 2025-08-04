Vivo Y400 5G mobile launched: Price in India, specifications, camera, design and more

Vivo has officially launched its latest 5G smartphone, the Vivo Y400 5G, in India. Positioned in the mid-range segment, the new device brings a combination of fast charging, a large battery, AMOLED display, and dual 5G support. It follows the launch of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, which debuted in June. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.(Vivo)

Vivo Y400 5G price in India and availability

The Vivo Y400 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB version. It will be available in two colour options, Glam White and Olive Green, and goes on sale starting August 7 via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and select offline retailers.

Pre-booking offers include up to 10 percent cashback for customers using SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOB Card, and Federal Bank cards. Vivo is also offering a zero down payment EMI plan for up to 10 months.

Vivo Y400 5G specifications and features

The Vivo Y400 5G runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The device includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Vivo Y400 5G camera and battery

On the rear, the Vivo Y400 5G is equipped with a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor, designed for selfies and video calls.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 90W wired fast charging. Vivo claims this enables quicker top-ups for users with high daily usage needs.

Vivo Y400 5G build and durability

The Vivo Y400 5G comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, offering additional durability in varying usage conditions. With a focus on power efficiency, display quality, and 5G readiness, the Vivo Y400 5G expands Vivo’s Y-series lineup as a performance-focused offering in the sub- ₹25,000 segment.