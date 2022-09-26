Home / Technology / Walmart takes Metaverse plunge to woo Gen Z customers: Report

Walmart takes Metaverse plunge to woo Gen Z customers: Report

technology
Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:23 PM IST

Walmart's chief marketing officer William White said it is the first major initiative of the company in the metaverse. He called it another step for the retailer in reaching out to the customers in unexpected ways.

With its metaverse move, Walmart has joined giants like Nike and VF Corp to capture buyers' attention through virtual universes(AFP)
With its metaverse move, Walmart has joined giants like Nike and VF Corp to capture buyers' attention through virtual universes(AFP)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Retail giant Walmart is set to make its foray into the metaverse world. It is set to launch two ‘immersive’ experiences on Roblox, an online game platform, Bloomberg reported. While Walmart Land features fashion, beauty and entertainment, the Universe of Play will have toys.

With its metaverse move, the company has joined giants like Nike and VF Corp to capture buyers' attention through virtual universes. According to the report, Roblox already has a community of more than 5.2 crore daily users, with several of them youngsters.

Walmart's chief marketing officer William White told Bloomberg that it is the first major initiative of the company in the metaverse. He called it another step for the retailer in reaching out to the customers in unexpected ways.

Delving further, the Walmart Land will be offering a virtual store where the Roblox users can use badges and coins earned on platform to buy merchandise for their digital avatars. It also include a Ferris wheel which will provide a bird's eye view of the virtual world along with unlockable tokens and badges to be earned in games and competitions.

According to the report, Walmart Land will feature an experience which is similar to a music festival along with a ‘House of Style' which includes a virtual dressing room and an ‘oversized cosmetics obstacle course’. In October, it will be adding a motion-capture concert with performances from singers like Madison Beer and Kane Brown.

The Walmart's Universe of Play has been designed to allow Roblox users explore the toy worlds and earn the coins for virtual goods. It will be offering games which feature products and characters from Jurassic World, Paw Patrol etc.

Talking about other competitors, Nikeland made its debut and has now garnered about 2.1 crore visits. Contrary to this, VF's Vans World has now 81 million (8.1 crore). The Walmart CMO called it a great opportunity for the company to build relevance, cultural conversation and develop a community with Gen Z and younger audiences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
walmart walmart stores inc.
walmart walmart stores inc.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out